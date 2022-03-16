Siam Piwat brings home 7 awards at The Best of SHA Awards 2021

Press Release

Siam Piwat’s properties and world-class convention centres received the plaque of honour and won first place at The Best of SHA Awards 2021, an award given to the best establishments that strictly comply with SHA standards

Siam Paragon received the plaque of honour and won first place at The Best of SHA Awards 2021 in the department store and shopping centre category as the ultimate establishment with the highest hygiene safety standards.

This emphasizes Siam Piwat’s position as an organization placing importance on standards safety and the best service standards.

Bangkok (14 March 2022) – Siam Piwat Company Limited, Thailand’s leading owner and operator of world-class projects, such as Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery, and a joint venture partner of ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, has reinforced its standard for the highest safety and hygiene for shopping and world-class convention centres industry. Siam Piwat’s affiliated businesses won 7 The Best of SHA Awards, with Siam Paragon earning a plaque of honour and winning first place as the ultimate establishment in the best department store and shopping centre category, according to SHA standards. The award ceremony was held at the Chao Phraya Room, Navy Auditorium, Bangkok. Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, and Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, presented the award.

Ms. Narathip Rattapradit, Chief Operating Officer, Siam Piwat Company Limited said, “We are very proud of our shopping centers and convention centers. In particular, Siam Paragon has been entrusted with having the highest hygiene safety standards for our customers, according to the survey asking tourists across the country who visited our properties about our hygiene measures. Shopping centers under Siam Piwat group have given priority to safety and hygiene standards since the beginning of the pandemic by adhering to the principles of the most proactive measures, including ‘COVID-Free Setting’ and ‘Universal Prevention’, to reassure all employees, stores, and customers that we can welcome everyone to all areas of our shopping centers with great emphasis on hygiene and safety, alongside creating unprecedented and extraordinary experiences. We realize that strict and comprehensive implementation of safety and hygiene standards in all dimensions, including the hygiene of service personnel, cleanliness and safety in all areas of the shopping center, customer screening, and customer care, will help drive and accelerate the recovery of tourism-related businesses. This is an important part of driving the economy forward. It is our aspiration that these accolades will enable us to serve as a model for other venues, inspiring them to acknowledge and place more importance on hygiene measures and safety for all people in society.”

Siam Piwat has always provided facilities that are conducive to the new normal, complied with safety and hygiene standards, and strictly complied with the standards of the Department of Disease Control and the Ministry of Public Health. Siam Piwat continues to operate and conduct various activities under continuous strict hygiene measures, always prioritizing and considering the safety of customers, merchants, and employees as the first priority. This has resulted in Siam Piwat group shopping centres and world-class convention centres bringing home a total of 7 awards at The Best of SHA Awards 2021, an award given to the best establishments that strictly comply with SHA standards, consisting of:

Siam Paragon received the plaque of honour and won first place at The Best of SHA Awards 2021 in the department store and shopping centre category. The shopping centre was ranked The Best of SHA 3 stars and received an award and certificate given to the best establishment in terms of SHA standards, white tourism, and environment.

ICONSIAM and SOOKSIAM , a collection of standout Thai products located in ICONSIAM were ranked The Best of SHA 3 stars and received an award and certificate given to the best establishment in terms of SHA standards, white tourism, and environment.

Siam Center was ranked The Best of SHA 1 star and received an award and certificate given to high-quality establishment that exceeds the SHA standard.

True Icon Hall was ranked The Best of SHA 3 stars and received an award and certificate given to the best establishment in terms of SHA standards, white tourism, and environment.

Royal Paragon Hall was ranked The Best of SHA 2 Stars ranking and received an award and certificate given to a high-quality establishment that far exceeds the SHA standard.

Siam Piwat group, as The Visionary Icon, is committed to driving the Thai tourism industry and building confidence for both Thai and foreign customers. Siam Piwat group is ready to provide services with the highest hygiene and safety measures in all dimensions and continue to create the best experience for employees, merchants, and all customers.