Bangkok
Rude passport office director blames customers for system failure making them miss flights
A furious Thai woman complained at one of the nation’s passport offices in Bangkok after she paid 3,000 baht for a special express passport service but still missed her flight.
More than 100 people queued at the Department of Consular Affairs in Bangkok until 7pm yesterday with several customers missing their flights because they could not get a passport on time.
The department has not apologised for its failure to do its job, in fact, the passport office director told people… “It’s your problem, not ours.”
The disgruntled woman, Narissara Saengrungrob, posted her passport office experience on Facebook.
Narissara said she arrived at the Department of Consular Affairs at 6.45am and paid 3,000 baht for the special express passport.
The department said she could pick it up at 2.30pm. However, when she went to pick it up it was not ready. She eventually got her passport at 6.45pm, consequently, she missed her flight.
Officers informed people that there was a problem with the system which prevented them from accessing citizen data.
Narissara revealed that many people were angry because they missed their flights and had to reschedule plans. Narissara said the director of the passport office responded to people’s complaints by saying… “It’s your problem.”
Narissara said officers turned off the consular department’s lights and air conditioning at 6pm even though many people were still inside the office waiting for their passports. But Narissa was determined to stay and eventually got her passport at 8.45pm. She said more than 100 people were still waiting when she left the office.
Narissara added that some people in the queue told her that they too had paid 3,000 baht for the special express passport but officers told them there had been a system failure.
Narissara questioned why, after a week, they could not resolve the problem and yet still charged 3,000 baht for a service they could not deliver.
Narissara also made known that the director was rude and obnoxious to people’s questions and concerns and added that his behaviour was unacceptable.
Thai people have three passport options. The first passport option, which costs 1,000 baht, is sent by Thai post or available to pick up within three to seven working days. The second option is the express passport which costs 2,000 baht and takes 24 hours to process. The last option is the special express passport which costs 3,000 baht and can be picked up within three hours.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Residents furious 20 million baht rest area on Thailand Riviera Road abandoned
PHUKET TASTIVAL festival coming up
HelloFresh accused of using coconut milk made using monkey labour in Thailand
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
World could learn from Thailand’s family planning approach, says US healthcare director
Covid-19 infections up 12.8% last week
Fisherman finds dead dugong in Krabi
Police search for naked tourist riding a motorcycle in public
Police seize four tiger cubs in northeast Thailand
Baby #8 billion: Manila marks world population milestone
Thaiger Deals World Cup Predictor Competition
Island off Pattaya sees 20,000 tourists over weekend
The Thaiger World Cup 2022 sweepstake – download, print off & pick your team
Rude passport office director blames customers for system failure making them miss flights
The Thaiger’s World Cup 2022 wallchart – free to download and print so you don’t miss a single match in Qatar
New moves to criminalise cannabis shrugged off by Anutin
Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss
Bangkok Travel: Things to do for a for a memorable holiday
Bill Heinecke suggests Thailand charge foreign tourists extra 300 baht per night
Show me the way to Bangkok’s best whisky bars
Teen boasts he escaped murder charge because his family is rich
Police arrest 2 Chinese mafia chiefs, 3 slip the net
Thai women tricked into sex work in Nigeria seek help
A trip to Thailand: what to take and leave behind
PayPal to lock out Thai users at end of month
Kush House: Bangkok’s most unique cannabis dispensary
Superstitious man arrested after stabbing friend to test his immortality
VIDEO: Billowing fire spoils Yi Peng Lantern Festival in Chiang Mai
Online Visa Extensions Now Available in Thailand | GMT
Primary teacher arrested for ‘schoolgirl’ porn
Mass tree-planting planned for Phuket beach after illegal structures removed
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Hot News3 days ago
The top 5 gifts to buy in Thailand
-
Events3 days ago
Phuket prison cookery contest stirs the taste buds
-
Patong3 days ago
Patong Hill road closed to cars just 2 days after reopening
-
Malaysia1 day ago
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
-
Crime1 day ago
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
-
Lifestyle2 days ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Thailand1 day ago
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
-
Cannabis News3 days ago
Cannabis flower bud now a controlled substance with restrictions