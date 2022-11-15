Connect with us

The Thaiger’s World Cup 2022 wallchart – free to download and print so you don’t miss a single match in Qatar

With the World Cup 2022 just days away, The Thaiger has put together a wallchart fixture planner to help you stay on top of the seemingly endless run of matches.

Using our wallchart, you can track every group stage game with teams, dates, and times (in Thai time, of course). Then you can just fill in the teams and scores for the second round all the way to the final.

Could this finally be England’s year or could France be the first team to successfully defend the title since Brazil did back in 1958/62? Or maybe it’s time for an African country to taste glory? There’s no chance of an Asian team winning, especially with notable absentee, Thailand!

The Thaiger's World Cup 2022 wallchart - free to download and print so you don't miss a single match in Qatar | News by Thaiger

World Cup Winners List, courtesy of Wikipedia

All you need to do is CLICK HERE to download and print The Thaiger’s wallchart, then do as you please; stick it to the wall of your bedroom or make it the centrepiece of your kitchen or living area!

Thaiger Deals World Cup Predictor Competition

And we’re not finished yet! To celebrate the soft launch of Thaiger Deals, we’re inviting you to join our Thai readers in participating in our Thaiger Deals World Cup Predictor Competition, where all new signups can benefit from Thaiger Deals credit and the chance to win 1,000 baht in each round of games.

Predictor Rules:

  1. Create a new account on Thaiger Deals
  2. Enter the promo code THAIGERWC
  3. Using the same email address or Facebook/Line ID used to sign up, submit your predictions for the first round of games
  4. Wait for the winners to be announced and the next round of predictions to be released
  5. Repeat from point 3!

For more information about the rules and how the Thaiger Deals World Cup Predictor Competition scoring system will work, follow this link.

World Cup Sweepstake

Finally, if you haven’t already, check out our Thaiger World Cup 2022 Sweepstake and let the World Cup fun begin.

The Thaiger's World Cup 2022 wallchart - free to download and print so you don't miss a single match in Qatar | News by Thaiger

 

Trending