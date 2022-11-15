The Thaiger World Cup 2022 sweepstake – download, print off & pick your team

Welcome to The Thaiger World Cup 2022 Sweepstake! We’ve put together the only sweepstake kit you’ll need for this winter’s World Cup in Qatar.

Just download and print off the sweepstake kit, carefully cut along the dashed lines to separate the countries/flags, fold them up and throw them into a ‘hat’ and you’re ready to go! Or are you? Don’t forget to gather the troops and work out what the pool will be.

With 32 teams in the competition, ideally, you want 32 people to enter the game, all putting in the same amount of ‘play’ money to make up the winners’ prize pool. If getting 32 people is too tricky, just allow people to enter the draw multiple times until all 32 teams are assigned.

Let’s say an IOU note of 100 baht is put in by everyone, the winners’ prize pool will be 3,200 baht which can be all given to the winner or shared proportionately among the top 4 sides, it’s entirely up to you. Just remember, in Thailand, we don’t gamble with real money.

Simply CLICK HERE to download and print The Thaiger’s sweepstake kit and remember, only bet your friends with pretend money!

Thaiger Deals World Cup Predictor Competition

And that’s not all, to celebrate the soft launch of Thaiger Deals, we’re inviting you to join our Thai readers in participating in our Thaiger Deals World Cup Predictor Competition, where all new signups can benefit from Thaiger Deals credit and the chance to win 1,000 baht each round of games.

Predictor Rules:

Create a new account on Thaiger Deals Enter the promo code THAIGERWC Using the same email address or Facebook/Line ID used to sign up, submit your predictions for the first round of games Wait for the winners to be announced and the next round of predictions to be released Repeat from point 3!

For more information about the rules and how the Thaiger Deals World Cup Predictor Competition scoring system will work, follow this link.

World Cup Wallchart Printout

Finally, if you haven’t already, check out our Thaiger World Cup 2022 Wallchart and never miss a game.