Park rangers inspect the controversial Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo after criticism | The Thaiger

Thailand

Park rangers inspect the controversial Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo after criticism

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

22 mins ago

PHOTO: Daily News
Photos of malnourished animals kept at zoo just southeast of Bangkok spread online and prompted an inspection by national park rangers. The Crocodile Farm and Zoo in Samut Prakan has long been heavily criticised by animal rights activists and was called a “hell on Earth for animals” by PETA, or the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

The zoo is home to monkeys, African cows, bears, tigers and thousands of crocodiles. It open in 1950 and is Thailand’s first crocodile farm. It recently filed for bankruptcy. Coconuts Bangkok says the zoo shrugged off complaints of poor conditions and allegations of animal abuse for many years.

National park rangers who inspected the zoo say everything was “normal,” according to Thai Visa. The owner of the zoo, Uthen Yangprphakorn, told Thai media reporters that the animals are well cared for. Sometimes the crocodiles kill each other, it’s normal, he told Thai media.

Video footage by PETA show what they call “deteriorating conditions” at the zoo, including a bear repeatedly pushing against the wall of the pen. They say the bear pushed against the wall so much that the paint wore off.

“This kind of neurotic, abnormal behaviour is common among captive animals, who are denied everything that’s natural and important to them.”

Edwin Wiek, founder of the Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand, recently visited the zoo and told Thai Visa that he was “appalled” by the conditions.

“I visited this zoo a few weeks ago and was appalled by the condition almost all the animals were in… Malnutrition is the main problem at the moment, but the living quarters are way below any acceptable standard.”

