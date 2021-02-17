Park rangers inspect the controversial Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo after criticism | The Thaiger

Thailand
Park rangers inspect the controversial Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo after criticism
Photos of malnourished animals kept at zoo just southeast of Bangkok spread online and prompted an inspection by national park rangers. The Crocodile Farm and Zoo in Samut Prakan has long been heavily criticised by animal rights activists and was called a “hell on Earth for animals” by PETA, or the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
The zoo is home to monkeys, African cows, bears, tigers and thousands of crocodiles. It open in 1950 and is Thailand’s first crocodile farm. It recently filed for bankruptcy. Coconuts Bangkok says the zoo shrugged off complaints of poor conditions and allegations of animal abuse for many years.
National park rangers who inspected the zoo say everything was “normal,” according to Thai Visa. The owner of the zoo, Uthen Yangprphakorn, told Thai media reporters that the animals are well cared for. Sometimes the crocodiles kill each other, it’s normal, he told Thai media.
Video footage by PETA show what they call “deteriorating conditions” at the zoo, including a bear repeatedly pushing against the wall of the pen. They say the bear pushed against the wall so much that the paint wore off.
“This kind of neurotic, abnormal behaviour is common among captive animals, who are denied everything that’s natural and important to them.”
Edwin Wiek, founder of the Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand, recently visited the zoo and told Thai Visa that he was “appalled” by the conditions.
“I visited this zoo a few weeks ago and was appalled by the condition almost all the animals were in… Malnutrition is the main problem at the moment, but the living quarters are way below any acceptable standard.”
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai Airways to deliver first doses of Covid-19 vaccine on February 24
Thailand’s national carrier, Thai Airways International, is being tasked with transporting 200,000 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine from China to Bangkok, arriving next week. The CoronaVac jab from Chinese manufacturer, Sinovac, will be the first Covid-19 vaccine to be administered in the Kingdom.
Nation Thailand reports that Thai Airways flight TG675 will take off from Beijing at 6.50am local time on February 24, landing in Bangkok at 11.05am. On board will be the first 200,000 vaccine doses, out of a total of 2 million ordered by the government. It’s understood the vaccine will be transported in temperature-controlled containers and can be stored at normal fridge temperatures.
Under increasing pressure to accelerate the country’s planned vaccine rollout, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has confirmed February 24 as “D Day” for the arrival of the vaccine. He says the Food and Drug Administration will approve the jab for emergency use, with priority going to frontline healthcare workers and other vulnerable groups.
The government is also waiting for 61 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine. However, delivery has been hampered by a procurement row between the manufacturer and the EU, with AstraZeneca saying vaccine doses may be sent from a plant in Asia, instead of from Italy as originally planned.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Protests
A further 18 pro-democracy activists, including 3 protest leaders, may face prosecution
A human rights lawyer says a further 18 political activists, including 3 leaders of the Ratsadon pro-democracy group, may face prosecution. Noraseth Nanongtoom from the Centre for Human Rights Lawyers says the activists will appear before prosecutors today, where they face charges related to the September 19 and 20 protests at Thammasat University and Sanam Luang in Bangkok.
3 protest leaders, Panasaya Sitthijirawattanakul, Panupong Jardnok, and Chatupat Boonpattharaksa have been charged with various offences including violation of Thailand’s strict lèse majesté law, which prohibits insulting, criticising, or defaming the monarchy.
According to a Thai PBS World report, Noraseth says he plans to ask for a delay to indictment proceedings for the 18 accused, to give police more time to question defence witnesses. It’s understood a number of university lecturers and MPs from the opposition Kao Klai party are willing to act as bail guarantors for the 18. However, there is no guarantee that the court will agree to bail, particularly in the case of the 3 charged with lèse majesté offences.
Panasaya, Panupong, and Chatupat are all considered repeat offenders, in the same category as another 4 detained activists who have had their bail requests turned down. Parit Chiwarak, Anon Nampa, Somyos Prueksakasemsook, and Patiwat Saraiyaem have had their bail applications rejected by both the Criminaland Appeals Court on the grounds that they are repeat offenders and may pose a flight risk.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
2 more cases of South African variant detected in Thais in state quarantine
There are now 3 Thai people in state quarantine who are being treated for the highly transmissible South African variant of Covid-19. Unlike foreign nationals, Thai nationals do not have to be tested prior to returning to the Kingdom. Opass Putcharoen from the Thai Red Cross Emerging Infectious Diseases Clinical Centre has confirmed there are 3 patients in quarantine, infected with the B1.351 strain.
The first case detected was that of a Thai gemstone dealer who returned from Tanzania and subsequently tested positive for the virus. Nation Thailand reports that the man developed severe pneumonia but has been treated with the anti-viral medication, Remdesivir, and is now recovering. Since then, the South African variant has been detected in another 2 patients in state quarantine.
Opas is calling on the government to accelerate efforts to prevent the South African variant taking hold. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is understood to be considering increasing quarantine to 21 days for returnees arriving from Africa. Opas has also added his voice to the growing number calling for the national vaccine rollout to be speeded up.
He says it’s important that officials check how new variants of the virus might affect the efficacy of vaccines. Thailand is awaiting 61 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine, which is thought to be only 10% effective against mild or moderate cases of the South African variant.
A number of other variants are in circulation in several countries, including a Brazilian variant and a highly contagious UK variant. There are currently 9 cases of the UK variant in state quarantine in Thailand. Meanwhile, health officials in the UK are monitoring another new strain recently detected in England and believed to have originated in Nigeria.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Park rangers inspect the controversial Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo after criticism
Rescue workers called to remove iron ring from man’s “finger” – VIDEO
Thai Airways to deliver first doses of Covid-19 vaccine on February 24
A further 18 pro-democracy activists, including 3 protest leaders, may face prosecution
2 more cases of South African variant detected in Thais in state quarantine
Airlines, hotels say 2021 likely to be even worse than last year
Human trafficking ‘gang’ arrested over Samut Sakhon outbreak | VIDEO
DSI releases more information about major child pornography seizure at modelling agency
Thailand News Today | Pyramid scammer arrested, first vaccines arrive next week | February 16
Covid lockdown in Pathum Thani district, just north of Bangkok | VIDEO
Thailand becomes more cannabis-friendly after leaves removed from narcotics list
Health Minister says first vaccine doses will be here on February 24
Thai government says tourism-dependent locations will get high priority in vaccination drive
Leading real estate consultancy says 2021 not looking good for Phuket hotels
Police in Phuket arrest Dutch national for alleged involvement in SPM Shopping Mall scam
12 year old Chon Buri girl finds king cobra in her home
Thai government steps into the matchmaking game
Thailand News Today | Violence in soap operas and SPM Shopping Mall scam update | February 10
QAnon, plandemics and sheeple – making sense of the Covid conspiracy-speak
Economy expert says Phuket’s income per capita could soon fall below poverty line
Despite lack of vaccine clarity, TAT still aiming for Q3 revival of foreign tourism
Scientists say Thailand bats could spread similar coronaviruses
Starbucks Thailand to make drinking and shopping a “thing”
Police raid Bangkok bar, 13 people arrested for allegedly violating Emergency Decree
Pattaya, Phuket, launch campaigns to re-ignite tourism
Police raid Chon Buri bar and arrest 28 people for allegedly violating the Emergency Decree
Singapore begins flying with Covid-19 vaccinated employees
Thais speak out against police violence after riot officers beat volunteer medic
126 new cases, 116 local transmissions-Covid-19 Update
Navy starts “Thai Submarines” Facebook page following last year’s controversy
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Economy4 days ago
Economy expert says Phuket’s income per capita could soon fall below poverty line
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Scientists say Thailand bats could spread similar coronaviruses
- Bangkok3 days ago
Police raid Bangkok bar, 13 people arrested for allegedly violating Emergency Decree
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thais speak out against police violence after riot officers beat volunteer medic
- Thailand2 days ago
Navy starts “Thai Submarines” Facebook page following last year’s controversy
- Insurgency2 days ago
Surge of violence over the weekend in Thailand’s deep south
- Bangkok3 days ago
More than 20 police injured in clash with protesters in Bangkok
- Thailand3 days ago
Ancient artefacts smuggled to the US in the 1960s will be sent back to Thailand
Toby Andrews
Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 2:18 pm
Is that a Thai motorcycle cop on the left?