Fire at Udon Thani Hospital quickly contained, no injuries reported (video)

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee11 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, March 19, 2025
56 1 minute read
Fire at Udon Thani Hospital quickly contained, no injuries reported (video)
Picture courtesy of อุดรธานี ชาแนล Facebook

A fire broke out at a seven-storey building at Udon Thani Hospital, leading to the evacuation of patients by nurses and rescue services.

Swift action by fire services managed to control the blaze without any injuries or fatalities. The initial cause is suspected to be an electrical short circuit in a medicine dispensing robot’s control cabinet, with police investigating the exact cause of the fire.

Yesterday, March 18, emergency services in Udon Thani received reports of a fire at the seven-storey outpatient and administrative building of Udon Thani Hospital. The Udon Thani Rescue Foundation and fire trucks from Udon Thani Municipality responded quickly to the scene.

Upon arrival, thick black smoke was seen billowing from the second floor, which housed the pharmacy, and the fire was spreading to the third floor. Emergency personnel, nurses, and patients were urgently evacuated from the seven-storey building.

Related Articles

Firefighters worked rapidly to contain the blaze, managing to stop it from spreading further. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

However, fire services continued to spray water to disperse the smoke and prevent any potential reignition. Preliminary investigations revealed that the fire began in the pharmacy on the second floor of the administrative building at Udon Thani Hospital, and fire services remain vigilant for any further outbreaks.

Police Colonel Phattanawong Chanphon, Superintendent of Mueang Udon Thani Police Station, arrived promptly at the site. It was identified that the fire likely originated near a computer server in the pharmacy.

An ongoing investigation aims to confirm the precise cause. The colonel explained that after receiving the report, emergency personnel and fire trucks responded immediately, managing to extinguish the fire.

The suspected cause is a malfunction in the control cabinet of a robot designed to dispense medication, which the hospital had recently acquired, reported KhaoSod.

Doctor Olan Wiwattanachang, Deputy Director of Udon Thani Hospital, stated that the fire has been extinguished, but some damage was incurred. It is expected that the hospital will resume normal operations by tomorrow.

Further investigations will determine if the robot’s control cabinet was indeed the source of the fire.

Latest Thailand News
British smuggler arrested on Koh Samui with 165kg of cannabis Thailand News

British smuggler arrested on Koh Samui with 165kg of cannabis

3 minutes ago
Fire at Udon Thani Hospital quickly contained, no injuries reported (video) Thailand News

Fire at Udon Thani Hospital quickly contained, no injuries reported (video)

11 minutes ago
Rama II expressway lane reopens after fatal bridge collapse Bangkok News

Rama II expressway lane reopens after fatal bridge collapse

18 minutes ago
Police mistake mannequins for bodies in Chon Buri trash pile Thailand News

Police mistake mannequins for bodies in Chon Buri trash pile

26 minutes ago
Bangkok creator hunts aliens at Thailand’s Area 51 (video) Thailand News

Bangkok creator hunts aliens at Thailand’s Area 51 (video)

32 minutes ago
PM rejects opposition&#8217;s request for full 30-hour debate control Bangkok News

PM rejects opposition’s request for full 30-hour debate control

44 minutes ago
Indian gang no match for Belgian MMA fighter in Pattaya Pattaya News

Indian gang no match for Belgian MMA fighter in Pattaya

59 minutes ago
Man found dead in Chachoengsao cattle pen amid financial woes Thailand News

Man found dead in Chachoengsao cattle pen amid financial woes

1 hour ago
Pattaya takraw players forced to practice in darkness Pattaya News

Pattaya takraw players forced to practice in darkness

1 hour ago
Bite club arrest: German man sinks teeth into chaos in Korat Thailand News

Bite club arrest: German man sinks teeth into chaos in Korat

2 hours ago
2 German models steal from Koh Pha Ngan shop twice in one day Thailand News

2 German models steal from Koh Pha Ngan shop twice in one day

2 hours ago
Thailand uncertain on US visa ban after Uyghur deportation Bangkok News

Thailand uncertain on US visa ban after Uyghur deportation

2 hours ago
Thai it all together: Storms, PM2.5 smog and rough seas ahead Thailand Weather Updates

Thai it all together: Storms, PM2.5 smog and rough seas ahead

3 hours ago
Former Thai rock star arrested for alleged drug peddling and abuse Bangkok News

Former Thai rock star arrested for alleged drug peddling and abuse

18 hours ago
Irishman killed in high-speed crash in Phang Nga&#8217;s Khao Lak Thailand News

Irishman killed in high-speed crash in Phang Nga’s Khao Lak

18 hours ago
Myanmar woman arrested for illegal gambling in Pathum Thani Thailand News

Myanmar woman arrested for illegal gambling in Pathum Thani

18 hours ago
Baht boost: Thailand greenlights 200 billion for Bangkok transit line Bangkok News

Baht boost: Thailand greenlights 200 billion for Bangkok transit line

18 hours ago
Off-duty nurses try to save crash victim in fatal Pattaya accident Pattaya News

Off-duty nurses try to save crash victim in fatal Pattaya accident

18 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into tree on dark Trang road Thailand News

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into tree on dark Trang road

18 hours ago
Mae Hong Son strengthens cross-border efforts on forest fires Thailand News

Mae Hong Son strengthens cross-border efforts on forest fires

19 hours ago
Pickup truck&#8217;s unsafe metal door transport sparks expressway safety alert Thailand News

Pickup truck’s unsafe metal door transport sparks expressway safety alert

19 hours ago
Illegal Thai workers send billions home despite crackdowns Thailand News

Illegal Thai workers send billions home despite crackdowns

19 hours ago
Walking the talk: Bangkok chief to revamp Asoke footpaths by July Bangkok News

Walking the talk: Bangkok chief to revamp Asoke footpaths by July

19 hours ago
Man meditates on Bangkok&#8217;s Democracy Monument, sparks emergency response Bangkok News

Man meditates on Bangkok’s Democracy Monument, sparks emergency response

19 hours ago
Explosion at Nakhon Ratchasima scrap shop kills one, injures four Thailand News

Explosion at Nakhon Ratchasima scrap shop kills one, injures four

19 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee11 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, March 19, 2025
56 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Rama II expressway lane reopens after fatal bridge collapse

Rama II expressway lane reopens after fatal bridge collapse

18 minutes ago
Police mistake mannequins for bodies in Chon Buri trash pile

Police mistake mannequins for bodies in Chon Buri trash pile

26 minutes ago
Bangkok creator hunts aliens at Thailand’s Area 51 (video)

Bangkok creator hunts aliens at Thailand’s Area 51 (video)

32 minutes ago
PM rejects opposition&#8217;s request for full 30-hour debate control

PM rejects opposition’s request for full 30-hour debate control

44 minutes ago