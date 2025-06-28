Power play: Pattaya races to finish underground cable overhaul

Pattaya’s ambitious plan to drag its tangled web of overhead wires underground is charging ahead—though not without a few bumps in the road.

Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai chaired the sixth progress meeting of the Big City Electrical System Development Project – Phase 1 (Pattaya), where officials shared the latest updates on the enormous infrastructure upgrade transforming the resort city’s power and communications systems.

The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Pattaya Branch reported that Lot 7, covering Pattaya Third Road from Prinya Intersection to Chumsai Intersection, has reached 88% completion. However, delays have cropped up due to the late delivery of crucial electrical equipment. Originally scheduled to arrive in April, the materials are now expected in July.

Officials aim to have all equipment installed by August. High- and low-voltage cable laying should wrap up by September, while fibre-optic cables will follow in December. System testing and a full launch are targeted for November, marking a major milestone in the city’s long-awaited modernisation.

Meanwhile, Lot 8—stretching along South Pattaya Road from Tony Intersection to Walking Street—has reached 55% completion. Crews are focusing on restoring footpath surfaces, which remain unfinished in several sections.

Adding to the city’s makeover, PEA Jomtien Branch will soon begin installing underground cables along approximately five kilometres of Jomtien Second Road. A project kickoff meeting is scheduled for June 30 at the PEA Jomtien Office, with work officially starting on July 1. This phase is expected to take 360 days, concluding on June 25, 2026.

Deputy Mayor Manot urged all agencies involved to keep their plans synchronised and avoid unnecessary disruption. He stressed the importance of keeping residents informed, instructing teams to share updates both online and at work sites, reported Pattaya Mail.

He ordered that all road surfaces along the marathon route be temporarily restored before the Pattaya Marathon on July 19–20 to ensure smooth passage for thousands of runners and spectators.

“After the marathon, work can resume as planned,” Manot said, underscoring that while the project is vital to Pattaya’s future, public safety and convenience must remain the priority.

Once complete, the sweeping project promises not only a cleaner skyline but also improved reliability for electricity and communications.