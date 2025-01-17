Drug-addicted Thai man steals pickup to impress teen crush

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin10 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, January 17, 2025
209 2 minutes read
Drug-addicted Thai man steals pickup to impress teen crush
Photo via KhaoSod

A drug-addicted Thai man stole a welfare pickup from an officer of the Public Works and Town & Country Planning Department in the southern province of Chum Phon to impress a woman he had a crush on.

The official, Prasart Kraiwilat, filed a complaint at Mueang Chumphon Police Station after losing the car, which belonged to his workplace, the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning.

Advertisements

Prasart reported that he parked the welfare pickup at the province’s main train station and exited the vehicle to collect items from train officials. He left the car engine running, assuming he would only be away briefly.

When Prasart returned to the parking area 10 minutes later, the vehicle was missing. He sought CCTV footage from the train station and presented it to the police when filing his complaint.

Related Articles

The footage revealed that the thief, later identified as 32 year old Wattana, was loitering near the vehicle before suddenly jumping in and driving away.

As it was an official vehicle, the car was equipped with a GPS tracking device, which allowed the police to track Wattana with ease. He was found driving towards Prachuap Khiri Khan province, near the border between Thailand and Myanmar.

Thai man steals car to meet his crush
Photo via KhaoSod

Unfulfilled wish

Advertisements

Police swiftly arrested Wattana on the spot. He admitted to stealing the car because he wanted to visit a woman who lived in the area.

Wattana explained that he previously worked at a durian and coffee plantation there and developed a crush on a 17 year old girl, the daughter of a local grocery store owner near the plantation.

Although he had since changed jobs and moved to live in Chumphon, he continued visiting the grocery store just to see the woman. However, he never mustered the courage to speak to her.

Thai man wish to impress his cruch by stealing car and driving to her
Photo via KhaoSod

On the day of the incident, Wattana took four methamphetamine pills, known locally as Yaba, and searched for a vehicle to steal so he could travel to meet his crush. He wandered around the train station parking area before spotting the welfare pickup.

Wattana did not manage to meet the woman and now faces two charges including:

  • Section 334 of the Criminal Law: stealing property of another person. The penalty is imprisonment for up to three years and a fine of up to 60,000 baht.
  • Section 97 and Section 91 of the Narcotic Act: using drugs in Narcotic Category 1 (methamphetamine) while driving. He could face imprisonment from six months to three years, a fine from 10,000 to 20,000 baht, or both.

Latest Thailand News
BREAKING: Foreign man robs car at gunpoint with kids onboard Crime News

BREAKING: Foreign man robs car at gunpoint with kids onboard

8 hours ago
Umbrella-clad thief climbs from ceiling to steal but only gets 100 baht Thailand News

Umbrella-clad thief climbs from ceiling to steal but only gets 100 baht

8 hours ago
ICONSIAM hosts Chinese New Year to celebrate 50 years of Thai-Chinese relations Bangkok Travel

ICONSIAM hosts Chinese New Year to celebrate 50 years of Thai-Chinese relations

9 hours ago
VietJet named one of world&#8217;s safest airlines in 2025 Aviation News

VietJet named one of world’s safest airlines in 2025

9 hours ago
Borderline mystery: Chinese model&#8217;s vanishing act stuns nation Thailand News

Borderline mystery: Chinese model’s vanishing act stuns nation

9 hours ago
CNY rush: Thai airports brace for over 4 million passengers Aviation News

CNY rush: Thai airports brace for over 4 million passengers

9 hours ago
Pride and peril: Thai man caught &#8216;lion&#8217; about cub safety rules Bangkok News

Pride and peril: Thai man caught ‘lion’ about cub safety rules

10 hours ago
Drug-addicted Thai man steals pickup to impress teen crush Crime News

Drug-addicted Thai man steals pickup to impress teen crush

10 hours ago
Train station construction closes Ratchathewi flyover for 3 years Bangkok News

Train station construction closes Ratchathewi flyover for 3 years

10 hours ago
Call it off: Thai telecom giants reject merger offers on the line Business News

Call it off: Thai telecom giants reject merger offers on the line

10 hours ago
Father fatally stabs son in Samut Prakan after money dispute Central Thailand News

Father fatally stabs son in Samut Prakan after money dispute

10 hours ago
&#8216;Stay away&#8217; leaflets target PM&#8217;s visit in Yala slammed as fake news Politics News

‘Stay away’ leaflets target PM’s visit in Yala slammed as fake news

10 hours ago
Senior police officer threatens junior with gun over alleged affair Central Thailand News

Senior police officer threatens junior with gun over alleged affair

11 hours ago
Rising sun eclipses Thailand: Japan now No.1 for Chinese tourists Business News

Rising sun eclipses Thailand: Japan now No.1 for Chinese tourists

11 hours ago
Ex-waiter arrested for shabu restaurant theft in Ubon Ratchathani Crime News

Ex-waiter arrested for shabu restaurant theft in Ubon Ratchathani

11 hours ago
Thailand banks on foreign investment to power economic surge Business News

Thailand banks on foreign investment to power economic surge

11 hours ago
Population decline: Thailand&#8217;s birth rate hits 75-year low Economy News

Population decline: Thailand’s birth rate hits 75-year low

11 hours ago
Scammer poses as doctor to request explicit images from Thai patient Crime News

Scammer poses as doctor to request explicit images from Thai patient

11 hours ago
French mafia chaos: Phuket residents slam tourists&#8217; alley blockade (video) Crime News

French mafia chaos: Phuket residents slam tourists’ alley blockade (video)

12 hours ago
Power play: Thailand set to slash electricity bills with tariff tweak Business News

Power play: Thailand set to slash electricity bills with tariff tweak

13 hours ago
Body of foreign man found in sea off Jomtien Beach Crime News

Body of foreign man found in sea off Jomtien Beach

13 hours ago
Chinese housekeeper suspected in 100 million baht theft in Pattaya Crime News

Chinese housekeeper suspected in 100 million baht theft in Pattaya

13 hours ago
Thai cop boyfriend charged over woman&#8217;s tragic death Crime News

Thai cop boyfriend charged over woman’s tragic death

13 hours ago
Tying the knot: Pattaya hosts free LGBTQ+ weddings Pattaya News

Tying the knot: Pattaya hosts free LGBTQ+ weddings

13 hours ago
Chill factor: Thailand braces for cold, frosty spell as mercury dips Thailand News

Chill factor: Thailand braces for cold, frosty spell as mercury dips

13 hours ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin10 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, January 17, 2025
209 2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Umbrella-clad thief climbs from ceiling to steal but only gets 100 baht

Umbrella-clad thief climbs from ceiling to steal but only gets 100 baht

8 hours ago
VietJet named one of world&#8217;s safest airlines in 2025

VietJet named one of world’s safest airlines in 2025

9 hours ago
Borderline mystery: Chinese model&#8217;s vanishing act stuns nation

Borderline mystery: Chinese model’s vanishing act stuns nation

9 hours ago
CNY rush: Thai airports brace for over 4 million passengers

CNY rush: Thai airports brace for over 4 million passengers

9 hours ago