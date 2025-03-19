PM rejects opposition’s request for full 30-hour debate control

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has not approved the opposition’s request to control the entire duration of a 30-hour censure debate. She acknowledged that determining the length of the debate is not within her authourity.

Yesterday, March 18, the Thai PM commented that the opposition’s request might not be logical, a sentiment echoed by the coalition government, which found the demand excessive. The Thai premier is expected to be a focal point during the debate.

She stated that it is the role of government and opposition whips to finalise an agreement on the debate’s duration. The whips are scheduled to meet today to make a decision on the timeframe.

Previously, PM Paetongtarn had agreed to a proposal for a 30-hour debate to be split equally between the opposition and the government. However, the opposition insisted on using the entire 30 hours.

The 38 year old PM informed the Cabinet yesterday that their weekly meeting would be rescheduled to March 27 to accommodate the censure debate, which is tentatively set for the following Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, according to government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub.

Regarding the opposition’s agreement to refer to former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra as “a family member” rather than by name, Paetongtarn expressed no objections. Thaksin, who is Paetongtarn’s father, is perceived as the de facto leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party despite being outside the official political framework.

The Thai prime minister also addressed the opposition’s promotional poster for the debate, which features the slogan “a Deal for a Country.” She recognised that the wording was intended to attract attention.

Conversely, Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, deputy leader of the main opposition People’s Party, stated that the poster aimed to highlight Pheu Thai’s failure to uphold its commitments, to the detriment of the public, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha has announced that a no-confidence motion against PM Paetongtarn will not be included in the Parliamentary agenda if it continues to mention Thaksin.