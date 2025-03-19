PM rejects opposition’s request for full 30-hour debate control

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Last Updated: Wednesday, March 19, 2025
PM rejects opposition's request for full 30-hour debate control
Photo courtesy of Bower Group Asia

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has not approved the opposition’s request to control the entire duration of a 30-hour censure debate. She acknowledged that determining the length of the debate is not within her authourity.

Yesterday, March 18, the Thai PM commented that the opposition’s request might not be logical, a sentiment echoed by the coalition government, which found the demand excessive. The Thai premier is expected to be a focal point during the debate.

She stated that it is the role of government and opposition whips to finalise an agreement on the debate’s duration. The whips are scheduled to meet today to make a decision on the timeframe.

Previously, PM Paetongtarn had agreed to a proposal for a 30-hour debate to be split equally between the opposition and the government. However, the opposition insisted on using the entire 30 hours.

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The 38 year old PM informed the Cabinet yesterday that their weekly meeting would be rescheduled to March 27 to accommodate the censure debate, which is tentatively set for the following Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, according to government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub.

Regarding the opposition’s agreement to refer to former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra as “a family member” rather than by name, Paetongtarn expressed no objections. Thaksin, who is Paetongtarn’s father, is perceived as the de facto leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party despite being outside the official political framework.

The Thai prime minister also addressed the opposition’s promotional poster for the debate, which features the slogan “a Deal for a Country.” She recognised that the wording was intended to attract attention.

Conversely, Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, deputy leader of the main opposition People’s Party, stated that the poster aimed to highlight Pheu Thai’s failure to uphold its commitments, to the detriment of the public, reported Bangkok Post.

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

In similar news, Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha has announced that a no-confidence motion against PM Paetongtarn will not be included in the Parliamentary agenda if it continues to mention Thaksin.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

