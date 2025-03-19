Indian gang no match for Belgian MMA fighter in Pattaya

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin37 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, March 19, 2025
215 1 minute read
Indian gang no match for Belgian MMA fighter in Pattaya
Photo via Channel 8

Four Indian men gang attacked a Belgian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter over a parking issue outside a condominium in Pattaya at the weekend but were no match for the Belgian man’s skills.

The Belgian fighter, 22 year old Maxim Arbille, and his Thai girlfriend shared the details of the altercation with Channel 8 today, March 19.

The couple explained that they lived at the condominium and drove their car into the parking area as usual on Sunday, March 16. Unfortunately, the Indian gang’s car was blocking the entrance.

Arbille approached two Indian men who were in the car and asked them to move. The Indian nationals did not comply, leading to a heated argument and altercation.

Related Articles

As an MMA fighter, Arbille managed to defend himself and fought back, prompting the two Indian men to call two more friends to the scene. The additional men arrived armed with weapons, including a wooden stick and rocks but were still unable to overcome the Belgian man.

A security guard at the condominium attempted to intervene in the altercation but failed. Arbille’s Thai girlfriend then called the police, who separated the two parties.

According to Channel 8, Arbille decided not to press charges against the Indian gang, having seen that they sustained more severe injuries than he did. The Indian nationals also apologised to the Belgian man and his girlfriend during an agreement reached at the police station.

Indian attack Belgian over parking dispute but lost
Photo via Channel 8

The Belgian’s girlfriend told Channel 8 that the four Indian nationals must have lived in Thailand for a long time, as they spoke Thai fluently. She suspected that they set themselves up as a mafia gang and may have been involved in illegal activities.

Belgian MMA fighter forgives Indian attackers in Pattaya
Photo via Channel 8

A similar altercation involving a parking dispute and a boxer was reported in February in the southern province of Krabi. In that case, a Thai ex-boxer named Narong, known in the industry as Saddam Kietyongyuth, was injured in a gang attack at a bus terminal in the province.

Narong accused security guards and motorcycle taxi riders of attacking him for parking in front of the terminal sign.

The guards and taxi riders defended themselves, claiming that the spot was designated as a no-parking area and accusing the ex-boxer of initiating the fight.

Latest Thailand News
Police mistake mannequins for bodies in Chon Buri trash pile Thailand News

Police mistake mannequins for bodies in Chon Buri trash pile

4 minutes ago
Bangkok creator hunts aliens at Thailand’s Area 51 (video) Thailand News

Bangkok creator hunts aliens at Thailand’s Area 51 (video)

10 minutes ago
PM rejects opposition&#8217;s request for full 30-hour debate control Bangkok News

PM rejects opposition’s request for full 30-hour debate control

22 minutes ago
Indian gang no match for Belgian MMA fighter in Pattaya Pattaya News

Indian gang no match for Belgian MMA fighter in Pattaya

37 minutes ago
Man found dead in Chachoengsao cattle pen amid financial woes Thailand News

Man found dead in Chachoengsao cattle pen amid financial woes

51 minutes ago
Pattaya takraw players forced to practice in darkness Pattaya News

Pattaya takraw players forced to practice in darkness

1 hour ago
Bite club arrest: German man sinks teeth into chaos in Korat Thailand News

Bite club arrest: German man sinks teeth into chaos in Korat

1 hour ago
2 German models steal from Koh Pha Ngan shop twice in one day Thailand News

2 German models steal from Koh Pha Ngan shop twice in one day

1 hour ago
Thailand uncertain on US visa ban after Uyghur deportation Bangkok News

Thailand uncertain on US visa ban after Uyghur deportation

2 hours ago
Thai it all together: Storms, PM2.5 smog and rough seas ahead Thailand Weather Updates

Thai it all together: Storms, PM2.5 smog and rough seas ahead

2 hours ago
Former Thai rock star arrested for alleged drug peddling and abuse Bangkok News

Former Thai rock star arrested for alleged drug peddling and abuse

17 hours ago
Irishman killed in high-speed crash in Phang Nga&#8217;s Khao Lak Thailand News

Irishman killed in high-speed crash in Phang Nga’s Khao Lak

18 hours ago
Myanmar woman arrested for illegal gambling in Pathum Thani Thailand News

Myanmar woman arrested for illegal gambling in Pathum Thani

18 hours ago
Baht boost: Thailand greenlights 200 billion for Bangkok transit line Bangkok News

Baht boost: Thailand greenlights 200 billion for Bangkok transit line

18 hours ago
Off-duty nurses try to save crash victim in fatal Pattaya accident Pattaya News

Off-duty nurses try to save crash victim in fatal Pattaya accident

18 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into tree on dark Trang road Thailand News

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into tree on dark Trang road

18 hours ago
Mae Hong Son strengthens cross-border efforts on forest fires Thailand News

Mae Hong Son strengthens cross-border efforts on forest fires

18 hours ago
Pickup truck&#8217;s unsafe metal door transport sparks expressway safety alert Thailand News

Pickup truck’s unsafe metal door transport sparks expressway safety alert

18 hours ago
Illegal Thai workers send billions home despite crackdowns Thailand News

Illegal Thai workers send billions home despite crackdowns

18 hours ago
Walking the talk: Bangkok chief to revamp Asoke footpaths by July Bangkok News

Walking the talk: Bangkok chief to revamp Asoke footpaths by July

18 hours ago
Man meditates on Bangkok&#8217;s Democracy Monument, sparks emergency response Bangkok News

Man meditates on Bangkok’s Democracy Monument, sparks emergency response

19 hours ago
Explosion at Nakhon Ratchasima scrap shop kills one, injures four Thailand News

Explosion at Nakhon Ratchasima scrap shop kills one, injures four

19 hours ago
Tourists fume over persistent foreign beggars in Pattaya Pattaya News

Tourists fume over persistent foreign beggars in Pattaya

19 hours ago
High-speed chase: Thai mother rescues autistic son from gang Thailand News

High-speed chase: Thai mother rescues autistic son from gang

19 hours ago
Cambodian woman claims friend stole 12 million baht lottery win Bangkok News

Cambodian woman claims friend stole 12 million baht lottery win

19 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin37 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, March 19, 2025
215 1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

PM rejects opposition&#8217;s request for full 30-hour debate control

PM rejects opposition’s request for full 30-hour debate control

22 minutes ago
Man found dead in Chachoengsao cattle pen amid financial woes

Man found dead in Chachoengsao cattle pen amid financial woes

51 minutes ago
Pattaya takraw players forced to practice in darkness

Pattaya takraw players forced to practice in darkness

1 hour ago
Bite club arrest: German man sinks teeth into chaos in Korat

Bite club arrest: German man sinks teeth into chaos in Korat

1 hour ago