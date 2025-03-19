Indian gang no match for Belgian MMA fighter in Pattaya

Four Indian men gang attacked a Belgian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter over a parking issue outside a condominium in Pattaya at the weekend but were no match for the Belgian man’s skills.

The Belgian fighter, 22 year old Maxim Arbille, and his Thai girlfriend shared the details of the altercation with Channel 8 today, March 19.

The couple explained that they lived at the condominium and drove their car into the parking area as usual on Sunday, March 16. Unfortunately, the Indian gang’s car was blocking the entrance.

Arbille approached two Indian men who were in the car and asked them to move. The Indian nationals did not comply, leading to a heated argument and altercation.

As an MMA fighter, Arbille managed to defend himself and fought back, prompting the two Indian men to call two more friends to the scene. The additional men arrived armed with weapons, including a wooden stick and rocks but were still unable to overcome the Belgian man.

A security guard at the condominium attempted to intervene in the altercation but failed. Arbille’s Thai girlfriend then called the police, who separated the two parties.

According to Channel 8, Arbille decided not to press charges against the Indian gang, having seen that they sustained more severe injuries than he did. The Indian nationals also apologised to the Belgian man and his girlfriend during an agreement reached at the police station.

The Belgian’s girlfriend told Channel 8 that the four Indian nationals must have lived in Thailand for a long time, as they spoke Thai fluently. She suspected that they set themselves up as a mafia gang and may have been involved in illegal activities.

A similar altercation involving a parking dispute and a boxer was reported in February in the southern province of Krabi. In that case, a Thai ex-boxer named Narong, known in the industry as Saddam Kietyongyuth, was injured in a gang attack at a bus terminal in the province.

Narong accused security guards and motorcycle taxi riders of attacking him for parking in front of the terminal sign.

The guards and taxi riders defended themselves, claiming that the spot was designated as a no-parking area and accusing the ex-boxer of initiating the fight.