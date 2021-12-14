PM Prayut Chan-o-cha pressures the public to get vaccinated before the New Year

“Everyone should get the vaccine as soon as possible.”

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is calling on the public to get vaccinated as soon as they can to participate in New Year’s countdown events. New Year’s events were given the “okay” by the CCSA yesterday with alcohol consumption allowed until 1am on January 1, but festival organisers need to abide by “Covid Free Setting” measures, requiring attendees to be vaccinated.

Following the CCSA’s approval, the prime minister pressured the public to get vaccinated before large end-of-the-year celebrations begin on December 27. The Thai government also recommended that the public get vaccinated or take an antigen test before attending house parties or family gatherings to ring in 2022.

“Everyone should get their vaccine shots as quickly as possible.”

Restaurants in all 77 provinces will be permitted to serve alcohol during the New Year’s Eve countdown until 1 am on January 1 if they are open-air eateries with adequate ventilation. Organisers, employees, vocalists, and musicians must be completely vaccinated and undergo antigen testing 72 hours prior to a New Year’s Eve countdown party with at least 1,000 attendees who must register or purchase tickets in advance, be properly vaccinated, and present a negative ATK test result issued 72 hours before the event.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post