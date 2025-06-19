Pink Line plunge: Ridership nosedives 68% after fares kick in

It was all aboard the ghost train on Tuesday, as passenger numbers on Bangkok’s extended Pink Line dropped a staggering 68% overnight — the moment commuters were asked to pay.

The Department of Rail Transport revealed the dramatic fall in ridership just one day after the end of the Pink Line’s free test-run period. The extended two-station line to Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi saw its numbers collapse from a daily average of 7,772 to just 2,168 once ticket barriers started clicking.

“Ridership dropped by 68% on the first day of paid service,” the department confirmed today, June 19, calling it a sharp contrast to the packed carriages during the complimentary period from May 20 to June 16.

The Pink Line extension had enjoyed a promising start, especially during events like THAIFEX-ANUGA Asia 2025, held at Muang Thong Thani from May 27 to 31. During that window, the system recorded an average of 16,669 riders daily. The highest single-day turnout was on May 31, with a whopping 23,159 passengers. By contrast, the slowest day during the trial period was June 3, with just 1,650.

But once the fare gates opened on June 17, the enthusiasm vanished — and with it, most of the foot traffic.

While the extended portion took the biggest hit, the entire Pink Line didn’t fare much better. Total system-wide ridership also slipped, albeit slightly, dropping by 3.6% to 72,976 passengers, down from the pre-fare daily average of 75,678.

Commuters have long grumbled about rising transport costs in the capital, with some saying they are already juggling multiple fares across buses, trains, and boats. For many, the free Pink Line extension was a rare reprieve — now dashed by added expenses.

With such a steep fall-off in usage, questions are swirling over whether the pricing structure is sustainable or if the project will need to recalibrate to keep carriages full, reported The Nation.

As Bangkok’s urban sprawl continues and commuters seek convenience without financial strain, the early signs suggest the Pink Line’s extended route may need more than just track and trains to win over the city’s wallet-conscious travellers.