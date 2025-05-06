Thailand video news | Pattaya street brawl leaves three foreigners injured, Belgian man deported over repeated drunken behaviour

Thailand video news | Pattaya street brawl leaves three foreigners injured, Belgian man deported over repeated drunken behaviour

Today’s top regional headlines cover a spate of incidents across Southeast Asia, from violent brawls and drug-linked border clashes to diplomatic developments and natural disruptions. Thailand sees rising scrutiny over police response to stalking, a tourist’s arrest for ADHD medication, and the deportation of a repeat offender. Elsewhere, Indonesia halts a controversial crypto project, while tensions flare along the Thai-Lao border. In the Philippines, a World War II ship sinks before military drills begin. Here’s a summary of today’s most talked-about stories.

Pattaya Street Brawl Leaves Three Foreigners Injured

A violent altercation broke out between two groups of foreign tourists outside a bar in central Pattaya on 5 May, leaving three men injured. Despite police intervention, the individuals refused treatment and cooperation. One man was reportedly beaten unconscious before the attackers fled. Investigations are ongoing with CCTV footage under review, but no arrests have yet been made, and the nationalities remain undisclosed.

Belgian Man Deported Over Repeated Drunken Behaviour

A 25-year-old Belgian man, Mustafa Hakan Aslan, is facing deportation after causing two separate public disturbances in Chonburi within a week. The man, involved in property damage and erratic conduct, was deemed a threat to public safety under Thailand’s Immigration Act. Authorities have placed him on a watchlist, banning his return and detaining him pending deportation.

Thai Police Apologise After Dismissing Influencer’s Stalking Reports

Thai influencer Linrada “Lin” Warakornsittichai received a formal apology from the police after her repeated stalking complaints were initially dismissed. A Burmese man allegedly harassed her online and physically, but officers downplayed her fears. Only after a viral Facebook post did they act, arresting and fining the man, who is now set for deportation. The case has reignited concerns about police handling of gender-based harassment.

Search Nears End at Collapsed State Audit Site in Bangkok

Rescue efforts at Bangkok’s collapsed State Audit Office site are nearing completion, with 14 still unaccounted for following the March 28 quake. Over 45 bodies have been recovered, and search teams are focusing on one final area, expected to be cleared in the coming days. Once the operation concludes, the site will be returned to the Auditor General’s Office, ending BMA’s involvement.

Lightning Strike at Prachinburi Festival Injures Two

Two women were injured after lightning struck during a rocket festival at Wat Rattanettaram in Prachinburi on 4 May. One woman remains hospitalised with shoulder injuries after being knocked unconscious while protecting her child. The incident caused widespread panic, though emergency crews quickly responded. No further weather warnings have been issued for similar events.

American Tourist Arrested in Phuket for ADHD Pills

A 27-year-old American was arrested in Kamala, Phuket, after police found five methylphenidate pills in his bag during a routine stop. Although commonly prescribed for ADHD, the drug is classified as a Category 2 psychotropic substance in Thailand and requires prior authorisation. He now faces charges for illegal possession of a controlled substance.

Lao Soldiers Killed in Border Clash, Bullet Strikes Thai Home

Two Lao soldiers were killed during a shootout with an armed group near Chiang Rai, likely connected to a major drug bust involving over 20 million meth pills. A stray bullet struck a Thai home but caused no injuries. Thailand has increased surveillance, while Lao forces have mobilised armoured vehicles and helicopters to secure the area.

Thailand and Cambodia Agree to De-escalate Temple Tensions

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to pull back troops from the disputed Ta Moan Thom temple area following months of tension and earlier military clashes. The agreement, reached during a General Border Committee meeting, also addressed cross-border crimes and regional cooperation. Both sides reaffirmed commitment to peaceful resolutions.

Indonesia Suspends Worldcoin Over Biometric Privacy Fears

Indonesia has halted operations of Worldcoin, the iris-scanning crypto project led by OpenAI’s Sam Altman, due to data privacy concerns. Officials cited public unease and regulatory gaps in biometric data use. The project has faced suspensions in other nations including Kenya and Spain, as global scrutiny intensifies around digital identity initiatives.

WWII-Era Ship Sinks Before Live-Fire Drill in Philippines

The decommissioned BRP Miguel Malvar, a WWII-era vessel, sank unexpectedly off Zambales ahead of a major U.S.-Philippine live-fire exercise. The incident, attributed to rough seas, forced the cancellation of the drill’s highlight. Despite this, the annual Balikatan exercises involving 14,000 troops will continue amid growing regional tensions with China.

