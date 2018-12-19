Parents call for police to investigate suspicious death of Muay Thai daughter | The Thaiger

Parents of the World May Thai women’s champ, found hanged in her room on Monday, say that they believe her death is suspicious and not suicide.

They say, for a start, the rope mark around her nick is too low, believing that this is evidence that she was more likely strangled than hanging herself from the top of the door frame in her room, as police reported.

The 51 and 48 year old parents of Nitiyaporn Srisalai, a fourth year student, are calling on further investigations into their daughter’s death. Nitiyaporn was found dead on Monday at her rented room in Ratchaburi.

Going by police photographs taken in the room, the father says that the chair which she allegedly stood on before hanging herself, was too close to her body.

He believes that these two inconsistencies suggest she was murdered, he said.

He also has told police that, although Nitiyaporn had a boyfriend, a man aged in his 50s had been hanging around and bothering his daughter.

The president of the International Muay Thai Study Association, Charnchai Yomadit, says that Nitiyaporn’s death was “a great loss to the Muay Thai circle in Thailand.”

“She was the World Muay Thai Organisation women’s champion in the 51 kilogram division and was about to graduate in her Muay Thai studies at Muban Chombueng Rajabhat University in Ratchaburi.”

Police say that they will follow up on the parents’ suspicions.





