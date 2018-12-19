Thai arrested over refusing to return a tourist’s lost phone | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Thai arrested over refusing to return a tourist’s lost phone
A Thai man has been arrested for refusing to return a smartphone to a Russian tourist who dropped it on a South Pattaya road three days ago.
Pattaya police chief Pol Colonel Apichai Krobphet said 64 year old Niyom Sukcharoen faces a theft charge for refusing to report finding the Xiaomi Mi8 smartphone which been dropped outside a restaurant.
Apichai said police tracked down and arrested Niyom today after 29 year old Mikhail Sizov filed a complaint with police. He reported that he dropped his phone in front of a restaurant at the entrance to Soi Sinsoi 7 in South Pattaya on Sunday night and believed someone had taken it.
Witnesses told police that they saw a taxi motorcyclist pick up the phone and drive away.
Niyom said someone made a call to the phone after he picked it up but chose not to answer it and took it home before being arrested today.
STORY: The Nation
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Pattaya
The Hangover – Pattaya
A British man has made an official complaint to police in Pattaya that 1,000 pounds sterling in cash and a diamond ornament worth 100,000 baht were stolen from his room yesterday.
The 56 year old British man, whose name has been withheld, told police he met two young Thai women not far from his home in Chon Buri’s Banglamung district at about 2.30am (Saturday morning).
They returned to his room and had consensual sex.
One of the women then left, but the other said she lived far away and was too drunk to make the effort, so it was agreed she could stay (you know what’s coming, right?).
The man said he awoke on Saturday evening to find his room ransacked and valuables missing, including 3,000 Thai baht.
He found two tablets in a plastic bag and learned from a pharmacist they were sleeping pills. He believed the women had used the drug to knock him out.
Police have found clear images of both women recorded on CCTV and were testing the pills left behind.
STORY: The Nation
Pattaya
Freak needle-fish accident kills Thai Navy cadet
Photos: Khaosod, Wassana Nanuam / Facebook
Thai navy special forces have reported the tragic loss of one of its cadets during a ‘freak’ training accident on Thursday.
While in training to join an elite Navy unit, 22 year old Navy trainee Kriangsak Pengpanich was struck in the neck by a needlefish moving at high speed. The carnivorous shallow water fish are not considered to be aggressive towards humans and few fatal incidents in the past have involved young people.
The accident happened off the coast of Trat province during a 60 hour training exercise.
The funeral is being held at the Sattahip district of Chonburi province until Tuesday.
Online posts by Marine ecologist Thon Thamrongnawasawat say this is the first time he has heard of a fatal attack by a needlefish in Thailand.
The navy released a photo of the needlefish.
SOURCE: Khaodosenglish.com
Entertainment
“Meute” House/Techno marching band at Wonderfruit
PHOTO: Steffi Rettinger
Just drums and brass, that’s all they need.
Hailing from Hamburg, Germany this modern take on the marching band concept is comprised of eleven musicians and, boy, are they good! With their iconic red jackets this group dares to rearrange house and techno music to bring it to the street. Started in 2015 by trumpet player Thomas Burhorn, this group has been taking over the web as more and more footage of their performances have spread throughout the internet.
It’s the brass that does it, providing a big, enveloping sound its hard for their spectators to stand still. As they themselves dance to their music with their faces a weird mix of passion, joy and puffed up cheeks. We are excited to see more from this group as they keep growing.
Keep an eye out for them at Wonderfruit’s solar stage this weekend in Pattaya.
In the meantime watch this…
