More concrete falls onto ‘cursed’ Rama II Road in Bangkok, Thailand

Netizens are starting to think that that Bangkok’s Rama II Road is cursed. Yesterday at 11.53am, a slab of broken concrete hanging directly over the busy road fell from a U-turn bridge near Wat Phrom Rangsi temple onto the highway.

It is the fourth time heavy construction materials have fallen onto the road in less than two months. No injuries were reported.

One netizen compared the Rama II Road to a “Final Destination” movie.

Rama II Incident Timeline…

July 14: Dashcam footage reveals the moment a heavy steel beam fell 20 metres through the air, landing just metres in front of an oncoming pickup truck. The truck was flung into the air as the wheels collided with the beam. The couple inside the pickup were unharmed.

July 31: A U-turn bridge over the Rama II road heading towards Bangkok collapsed, falling onto four vehicles and killing two people. One female passenger was killed at the scene and a construction worker who fell from the bridge later died from their injuries in hospital. The incident was also captured by dashcam footage.

August 16: A 3-metre iron bar fell onto a bumper of a Sedan car on the Rama II road heading outbound from Bangkok. The car was damaged but the 50 year old female driver was unharmed.

August 24: A 80 centimetre by 30 centimetre slab of concrete fell from a U-turn bridge over the Rama II road in Bang Khun Thian district directly onto the expressway’s leftmost lane. No injuries were reported.

Construction workers in the area refused to speak to reporters regarding yesterday’s incident.

Currently, three main construction projects are going on on the Rama II Road, which began in 2018.

Netizens aren’t sure whether the road is really “cursed” or whether the concurrent incidents are simply more examples of Thailand’s lack of safety standards when it comes to construction work.

Thailand has one of the highest road traffic death rates in the world.

SOURCE: Sanook