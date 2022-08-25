Thai authorities approve Pfizer for children under 5

Thai authorities have approved Pfizer’s Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccines for children between six months old to under five years old. The secretary-general of the country’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the approval yesterday. For children in this age range, the dose will be adjusted to 10 micrograms per dose. For children 5-11 years old, the dose is 30mcg.

Eight weeks after children have had their second dose, they can get booster shots with 3mcg per dose eight weeks after the second shot. FDA secretary-general Dr Paisan Dankhum said…

“With three doses, the vaccine’s efficacy against Covid-19 will rise to 80.3%.”

Today, there have been 2,002 confirmed coronavirus cases and 29 deaths recorded in Thailand in the past 24 hours.

A government spokesperson has warned this week that the lifting of the Emergency Decree and dissolution of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will be closely evaluated and is not a sure thing. Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the CCSA is planning guidelines and procedures to transition from treating coronavirus as a dangerous disease to considering it a disease under surveillance. That classification change will allow life to finally get back to normal while keeping an eye on Covid.

The decree, which has been in effect since March 24, 2020, and created the CCSA to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, will continue operating, to evaluate the Covid situation and Thailand’s plan of action right up until September 30. The CCSA will evaluate one last time before the expiration date to make sure it is safe to end the decree, according to the spokesman.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand