Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai authorities approve Pfizer for children under 5
Thai authorities have approved Pfizer’s Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccines for children between six months old to under five years old. The secretary-general of the country’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the approval yesterday. For children in this age range, the dose will be adjusted to 10 micrograms per dose. For children 5-11 years old, the dose is 30mcg.
Eight weeks after children have had their second dose, they can get booster shots with 3mcg per dose eight weeks after the second shot. FDA secretary-general Dr Paisan Dankhum said…
“With three doses, the vaccine’s efficacy against Covid-19 will rise to 80.3%.”
Today, there have been 2,002 confirmed coronavirus cases and 29 deaths recorded in Thailand in the past 24 hours.
A government spokesperson has warned this week that the lifting of the Emergency Decree and dissolution of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will be closely evaluated and is not a sure thing. Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the CCSA is planning guidelines and procedures to transition from treating coronavirus as a dangerous disease to considering it a disease under surveillance. That classification change will allow life to finally get back to normal while keeping an eye on Covid.
The decree, which has been in effect since March 24, 2020, and created the CCSA to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, will continue operating, to evaluate the Covid situation and Thailand’s plan of action right up until September 30. The CCSA will evaluate one last time before the expiration date to make sure it is safe to end the decree, according to the spokesman.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Man shot dead at a funeral ceremony in southern Thailand
Foreign woman in Phuket went for night swim, locals thought she had drowned
Thai Airways restructures plans to get back in black
Super luxury villas in Phuket with breathtaking ocean views
Waterfall and national parks in central Thailand devastated by flash floods
Plastic bags and old water pumps cause flood in Bangkok
Truck driver thanks ‘good Samaritan’ for saving his life in central Thailand
Thai cops seize couple from China smuggling drugs to Australia
More concrete falls onto ‘cursed’ Rama II Road in Bangkok, Thailand
Thai authorities approve Pfizer for children under 5
Hong Konger stuck in Myanmar pleads for help after being kidnapped in Thailand
Koh Samui dwellers tell government to hurry & build bridge to mainland
Electricity cut, cars damaged as storm causes chaos near Bangkok
From Metaverse to MetaWORTH
Phuket landlord denies sexual assaulting his female tenant
Horny primate grabs tourist’s boobs at a Bangkok zoo
Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
Monk-turned-ladyboy bites back at netizens questioning how she bought a BMW
Affordable but stylish hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday
Popular hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday (2022)
Visa extensions for foreign visitors to Thailand coming in October
Drunk woman gets earful after biting tourist’s ear off in Pattaya
Thailand’s Most Expensive Donut | This is Thailand
‘Dead body’ on Thailand beach turns out to be sex doll
Bugatti in Bangkok: 1 of 20 limited edition sports cars spotted cruising in Thailand
UPDATE: 110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
South African’s life sentence reduced to 33 years for drug trafficking in Thailand
Giant monitor lizard climbs up power pole to escape pack of dogs in central Thailand
Man kicked out by his wife shot dead by police in central Thailand
UPDATE: Famous Thai actress “Pinky” jailed for Forex-3D scam, denied bail
Woman takes poison & plunges to death from balcony in Pattaya
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Thailand3 days ago
Monk-turned-ladyboy bites back at netizens questioning how she bought a BMW
-
360 Reviews3 days ago
Popular hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday (2022)
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Drunk woman gets earful after biting tourist’s ear off in Pattaya
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Bugatti in Bangkok: 1 of 20 limited edition sports cars spotted cruising in Thailand
-
South Korea3 days ago
UPDATE: 110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
-
Crime3 days ago
UPDATE: Famous Thai actress “Pinky” jailed for Forex-3D scam, denied bail
-
Crime21 hours ago
Man kicked out by his wife shot dead by police in central Thailand
-
Pattaya2 days ago
Woman takes poison & plunges to death from balcony in Pattaya
Recent comments: