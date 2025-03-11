Brake for impact: Veteran driver crashes into office by accident

A routine task to move a car quickly turned into an accident when a driver accidentally pressed the accelerator, sending the vehicle crashing through an office building. The driver, who has been driving for over 30 years without an accident, was left shaken but unharmed.

The incident, captured on CCTV footage, occurred yesterday, March 10, at a commercial building in Mueang district, Khon Kaen. The footage shows a green sedan suddenly lurching forward, smashing through the office’s glass window before coming to a stop inside.

A business owner, who was seated at his desk at the time, was forced to leap out of harm’s way.

The driver, identified as 65 year old Thanakorn, explained that he had been instructed to move the vehicle, which was blocking a black van his boss needed. While maneuvering the car, he attempted to adjust its position to allow the van to exit. However, as he pressed the accelerator lightly, the vehicle unexpectedly jerked forward, destined for a collision into the office.

Thanakorn emphasised that he had never experienced a crash in his three decades of driving. He admitted he was aware of what was happening but was overwhelmed by shock as he saw his boss jump from his desk to avoid the incoming car.

After regaining composure, he quickly shifted into neutral and turned off the engine. The driver urged others using automatic transmission cars to remain alert when parking, ensuring the vehicle is in the correct gear before stepping out. He also expressed concern that his boss might deduct his salary over the damages.

The office owner, identified as 60 year old Wadee, estimated the total damage at 60,000 baht, which included two shattered glass panels, a damaged television, and minor floor damage. However, she expressed relief that no one was injured.