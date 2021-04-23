Man arrested for allegedly stealing from foreign men he met through online dating | Thaiger

Bangkok
Man arrested for allegedly stealing from foreign men he met through online dating
Immigration police in Bangkok arrested a 29-year-old Thai man who allegedly stole from foreign men he met through dating applications like Grindr. Allegedly, he even drugged some of his dates. Police say the man would sleep with the men in hotel rooms and then somehow get them to reveal their passwords for their online banking account. Police say he would then transfer money to his account. Victims say the man also stole cash and other valuables. Officers say the man stole a total of more than 1 million baht from at least 10 foreign men.
The suspect allegedly used a fake name for his profiles on gay dating applications such as Grindr, Blued, Romeo, Aloha and Homet. Police say the suspect targeted wealthy foreign men and would persuade them to sleep with him at a hotel. Officers suspect the man has been stealing from his dates for more than a year.
Several foreigners reported the man to the police. Some victims report being drugged. An arrest warrant was then issued by the Bangkok South Criminal Court. Police arrested the man at a condominium in the Chong Nonsi area. Officers seized 10 bank account books and cash cards from his room.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
More staff to man Covid-19 hotlines after complaints of unanswered calls
Thousands of people have been calling Thailand’s Covid-19 hotline each day and many calls from those seeking hospital beds, medical attention or ambulance services are going unanswered. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha even called 2 of the hotline numbers and he says no one answered his calls. Now the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration plans to revamp the emergency call centre with plans to add more staff and call lines.
For the past month, in the midst of the largest wave of infections in Thailand since the start of the pandemic, up to 3,500 people have called the 1669 Covid-19 hotline each day, according to Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang. Many people have complained that they have been unable to reach the staff. The governor says the BMA plans to allow callers to leave their names and numbers allowing staff to call them back.
“Currently the 1669 hotline has staff working three shifts to answer inquiries around the clock… However, since the new wave in March, up to 3,500 people have been calling daily. Callers who exceed our capacity will have to wait for their turn, and if they hang up and dial in again, they will be put at the end of the queue. This has resulted in many people complaining that the line was never available.”
After the prime minister’s calls to both the 1668 and 1669 hotlines went unanswered, Prayut said he would look into how the hotlines were managed to fix the problem.
“I tried both numbers, but nobody answered. I want to find out if this is because there are too few health personnel manning the lines, or if they are too busy tending to patients in hospitals.”
The BMA will also get more medical staff to help transport Covid-19 patients to hospitals after complaints that some have waited at home long periods waiting for an ambulance. The governor says the some of the night staff workers while change to a day shift to help with transporting patients during busy hours.
“In the early phase, we will move some of the staff on night shift to work on day shift from 8am to 4pm, which is the period when more people require medical services… Then, we will increase the ambulances as well as their trips per day to make sure that no patients are left at home.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
BTS
K-Pop’s BTS launching pop-up in Bangkok May 1
Thai BTS fans are celebrating as the first official BTS pop-up in Thailand is set to open in Bangkok on May 1. The world-famous K-Pop group will launch the Map of the Soul pop-up at EmQuartier in Bangkok. Until now, Thai fans, or ARMY as they are known, have waited while pop-ups shops were launched around the world. The exhibit will be open from May 1 to July 25 and access will only be available by pre-registration online, which opens tomorrow.
ARMYs worldwide were devastated when Covid-19 forced the postponement of BTS’s “Map of the Soul” world tour, but the band, famous for their appreciation and interaction with their fans – they hold the Guinness World Record for most Twitter engagement! – have worked to find ways to raise fan morale during the pandemic. They released the album BE with a Grammy-nominated single “Dynamite” and launched these pop-up events where Bangkok ARMYs can pose in front of BTS music video backdrops and shop for official BTS merchandise.
Tickets purchased online will reserve fans a 1 hour visit to the pop-up on a certain date and time slot. Reservations for each week will open on the Friday previous for booking of the event on the M Floor of The EmQuartier. Bookings must arrive 10-15 minutes early and be verified by mobile phone OTP, after which fans will receive a wristband and queue for safe entry.
Strict Covid-19 safety measures will be in place, limiting the number of entries at a time, requiring social distancing and masks, and offering hand sanitiser when entering and exiting.
BTS, the 7-member South Korean boy band formed in 2011 debuted in 2013 and became one of the biggest bands in the world holding 18 Guinness World Records, appearing frequently in Time magazine influence lists, and setting music records on charts around the world. They’ve sold 20 million albums and equalled The Beatles’ record for reaching 4 number 1 albums in the US within one year.
It was estimated their sales account for about the same of South Korea’s entire GDP as Korean Air, being the reason to visit cited by 1 in every 13 tourists, and over 40% of all music sales in the country along with 25% of American K-Pop sales, having the top-selling worldwide physical album of 2020.
BTS have addressed the UN and their endorsements have caused companies and organisations to experience huge jumps in income, including multiple charities they have raised millions for. Their charitable work, devotion to fans, and addressing of difficult topics in their music such as mental health, loss, bullying, individualism and other social commentary have earned BTS praise as more than just your average boy band. Huge turnout is expected for the Bangkok opening of the BTS Map of the Soul pop-up at the EmQuartier next month.
SOURCE: The Smart Local
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: 1,470 new Covid-19 infections, 7 deaths, provincial totals
1,470 new Covid-19 infections and 7 deaths were reported today by the CCSA. 446 new cases are in Bangkok which remains the hotzone of new infections, although the latest outbreak has now spread to most Thai provinces. Out of the 7 deaths, one was a 24 year old Thai woman with a history of visiting an entertainment venue in the southern province Surat Thani where other Covid-19 infections were reported.
The young woman’s death is a rare case as the vast majority of Covid-related deaths in Thailand are the elderly or older adults with pre-existing conditions. Health officials say the woman suffered from obesity and died 3 days after testing positive for the virus. At present, there are 18,148 patients in state care… 14,555 in hospitals and 3,593 in field hospitals.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 48,113 Covid-19 infections and 117 coronavirus-related deaths.
The other Covid-related fatalities include…
- 68 year old Thai woman with pre-existing conditions of asthma
- 83 year old man from Bangkok with pre-existing conditions of high blood pressure
- 80 year old woman with pre-existing conditions of diabetes
- 45 year old woman in Bangkok with high blood pressure
- 59 year old man in Bangkok with pre-existing conditions of diabetes
- 86 year old man in Bangkok with pre-existing conditions of heart disease
Here are the provincial totals for today, as published by the NBT…
SOURCE: CCSA | Pattaya News | Nation Thailand
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Man arrested for allegedly stealing from foreign men he met through online dating
High-risk warning issued for Phuket International Airport passenger van riders
Pattaya, Chon Buri gives timeline of visited places of those infected with Covid
More staff to man Covid-19 hotlines after complaints of unanswered calls
Lumbini Airport aim to bring Buddhist Thais to Nepal
Suspected insurgent shot and killed by rangers after bomb attack in Narathiwat
PM Prayut will skip ASEAN summit addressing Myanmar situation, says he needs to deal with Covid situation
Covid UPDATE: 2,070 new infections, provincial totals
Buddhism officials call on temples to cremate those who die while infected with Covid-19
Fake Pfizer vaccines seized in Mexico and Poland
Briton stranded in Thai hospital after balcony fall appealing to return home
6 cats up for auction after owners in drug raid, proceeds go to Narcotics Control Fund
COVID UPDATE: Highest daily case count recorded in Thailand at 2,070
Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health to give traditional herbal medicine for mild Covid symptoms
Koh Kood closed from today until May 1 after 2 hotel employees contract Covid
CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases, provincial totals
Expats condemn Phuket’s “xenophobic” rapid-test payment policy
Police inspect Pattaya restaurants for compliance with alcohol sales ban
7 people develop adverse side-effects after receiving Chinese vaccine
Phuket begs Kolour attendees to come for Covid-19 testing
6 cats up for auction after owners in drug raid, proceeds go to Narcotics Control Fund
Phuket requires Covid paperwork to enter from red zone provinces from Wednesday (April 21)
Burmese prisoners granted amnesty on first day of Myanmar’s New Year
New restrictions for domestic flights effective along with other nationwide restrictions today
Teen crashes motorbike into parked car while looking at phone
Thailand’s covid vaccine passport – will it only be used for travel?
Thailand aims to secure 5-10 million Pfizer vaccines
Doctors in India see alarming rise in severe Covid symptoms in younger patients
Bangkok is now a red zone. Government gives people today to get back from Songkran break.
More restrictions announced for Nonthaburi, Surat Thani and Ayutthaya
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Expats condemn Phuket’s “xenophobic” rapid-test payment policy
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Police inspect Pattaya restaurants for compliance with alcohol sales ban
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
7 people develop adverse side-effects after receiving Chinese vaccine
- Drugs4 hours ago
6 cats up for auction after owners in drug raid, proceeds go to Narcotics Control Fund
- Phuket4 days ago
Phuket requires Covid paperwork to enter from red zone provinces from Wednesday (April 21)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thailand’s covid vaccine passport – will it only be used for travel?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand aims to secure 5-10 million Pfizer vaccines