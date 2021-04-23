2 young Thai women suffering from obesity die after contracting Covid-19 | Thaiger

7. Wedding ceremony at a house address 45/59 in Soi Khao Makok 2/2 on Chaiyapruek Road in Huayyai, Banglamung on April 11th from 10:00am to mid-day.
8. Sai Sushi Café at Zen Siri Market, Sattahip on April 17th from 4:30pm to 6:00pm
9. The Pet Castle in Sane Suk sub-district on April 18th from 4:00pm to 6:00pm
10. Fairy Sweet Village on Thap Phraya Road on April 18th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm
11. Mongchang Café, Pattaya on April 19th from midday to 3:00pm
The Chon Buri Health Office says if anyone has respiratory symptoms and/or a fever within 14 days from visiting those places listed above, to please go to a hospital and tell staff that you were around those places that had Covid-19 infections. Chon Buri province, which features Pattaya, has a total of 125 new Covid infections, which is the most amount of infections since April 17th.
Meanwhile, Thailand is reporting today a total of 2,070 new Covid-19 cases and 4 deaths were confirmed by the CCSA, raising the total number of cases since the outbreak on April 1 to 21,230 and this month’s Covid death toll to 27. The reported number is the highest daily total ever reported in Thailand.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News