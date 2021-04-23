High-risk warning issued for Phuket International Airport passenger van riders | Thaiger

A high-risk warning is being issued to those riding in a passenger van from Phuket International Airport on April 15. The warning is urging those who were in the van from 8:30pm to 9pm to contact the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office, at 094-5938876 as health officials have deemed those passengers to be at a high-risk of contracting Covid-19.

The warning came as Phuket Vice Governor confirmed that the PPHO had identified 22 new confirmed infections on the island, bringing the total number of officially recognised infections in Phuket during the current outbreak to 279 cases. Of those cases, 272 are currently in the hospital getting treatment, with 6 being listed as fully recovering. 1 person was transferred to Bangkok for treatment.

The passengers travelling in the van were dropped off at various locations, as follows:

1 person at D Condo Kathu

1 person at Tritrang Hotel

1 at the Khao Rang branch of Family Mart in Phuket Town

2 people at the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) Nabon School on Chao Fa East Road in Wichit

latest timelines released are the movement details of a 20 year old Icelandic national infected in the Soi Ta-iad area of Chalong, and a Kazakhstan woman who had just travelled from Bali who had frequented venues in the Nai Harn area. Another person who was infected, disclosed they had visited the Central Phuket shopping mall on April 10, prompting the mall’s management to deep clean the venue. The announcement detailed that multiple places were visited at the mall, and that staff in the cinema and shops that were in contact with the infected person have all tested negative for the virus. Meanwhile, the PPHO continues to post timelines of movements of people now confirmed infected with Covid-19. Among theare the movement details of a 20 year old Icelandic national infected in the Soi Ta-iad area of Chalong, and a Kazakhstan woman who had just travelled from Bali who had frequented venues in the Nai Harn area. Another person who was infected, disclosed they had visited the Central Phuket shopping mall on April 10, prompting the mall’s management to deep clean the venue. The announcement detailed that multiple places were visited at the mall, and that staff in the cinema and shops that were in contact with the infected person have all tested negative for the virus.

“From April 10 on, we were reported that an infected person had come to our department store and visited nine places, including SFX Cinema, MK restaurant, Hai Di Lao, Fuji Restaurant, Sukishi Buffet, H&M, Mr. DIY, Adidas, and Starbucks.” Thailand, today, has reported the highest amount of daily infections, at 2,070 with 4 deaths. SOURCE: The Phuket News

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates