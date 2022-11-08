Connect with us

Bangkok

Loy Krathong Festival: 17 places to celebrate in Bangkok

Published

 on 

Are you in Bangkok but still haven’t decided where to celebrate the Loy Krathong festival this evening?

Piers along the Chao Phraya riverfront are the natural choice to behold the picturesque Festival of Lights tonight. However, several Buddhist temples, public parks, and malls are also holding fairs and celebrations each offering unique experiences.

Loy Krathong will be even more magical than usual this year as it aligns with the rare total lunar eclipse which will grace the sky today.

Where to celebrate Loy Krathong in Bangkok

  1. ICONSIAM

The iconic ICONSIAM shopping mall on the banks of the Chao Phraya will not hold back with Loy Krathong festivities tonight. The atmosphere is extra sparkly with ICONSIAM hosting the Bangkok Illuminations from November 1, 2022 – January 5, 2023, using solar-powered lights.

2. Asiatique The Riverfont

Asiatique has been Bangkok’s “official” Loy Krathong host since 2013. It’s the perfect location to soak up the Loy Krathong ambience, with plenty of bars, restaurants, parking spaces and beautiful views of the river, boats and twinkling city lights.

3. Rama VIII Bridge / Suan Luang Rama VII Park

The Rama VIII Bridge is a very popular spot for Bangkokians to float their Krathongs, with the most beautiful time to stop by the bridge being the early evening. The Suan Luang Rama VIII Park will also be hosting a traditional Loy Krathong event.

4. Chulalongkorn University

Not only students but everyone is welcome to celebrate Loy Krathong at Chulalongkorn University’s campus. There will be a lively, fair-like atmosphere at the campus with no shortage of kiosks, food stalls, live music and goodies on offer.

5. Thammasat University, Tha Prachan

At Thammasat University’s Tha Prachan (“Moon Pier”) you can take a service boat which stops in the middle of the Chao Phraya river to float your Krathong. The university will also host other festivities with market stalls, music, food and drinks.

It will be busy so if you want a chance to float your Krathong in the middle of the river then head to Tha Prachan early. The event will be held from 3pm – 9pm.

6. Kasetsart University, Bang Khen

Tonight, there will be a traditional Thai costume beauty pageant at Kasetsart University’s Bang Khen campus. There will be a fair, a selection of food on offer and a floating market.

7. Ramkhamhaeng University

Watch a cultural performance at Ramkhamhaeng University’s campus tonight for Loy Krathong. There is a pond for floating Krathongs and many shops and stalls to explore.

Alternatively, head to Ramkhamhaeng’s Bang Na campus from 6pm onwards to make your own Krathong from natural materials.

8. Lumphini Park

Every year, Lumphini Park hosts Loy Krathong celebrations. The spacious, green atmosphere provides a different, more chill vibe to the most popular Loy Krathong events.

9. Bueng Kum

A popular spot to float Krathongs is Bueng Kum, or Kum Lake, inside Seri Thai Park on the northern side of the city.

10. Rama IX Temple

Wat Rama 9, or Rama IX Temple, will host Loy Krathong traditions until 6pm. It is an auspicious day to make merit by bringing offerings to the temple. The temple has a lake where you can float your Krathong.

11. Golden Mountain (Wat Saket Ratchaworawihan)

Buddhists may choose to celebrate the festival at the Golden Mountain, aka Wat Saket Ratchaworawihan. Climb up the hundreds of steps for stunning views of the city.

12. Tha Maharaj

Tha Maharaj, or Maharaj Pier, is a buzzing spot along the Chao Phraya river, surrounded by the city’s most popular tourist attractions and cultural heritage sites: Grand Palace, Wat Pho, Wat Arun, Thammasat University, etc.

This year, Tha Maharaj is one of the venues selected for the Bangkok River Festival 2022, held between November 5-8. Inside, you can make your own Krathong and float it at the pier. You can also see the Rama VIII Bridge from Tha Maharaj.

13. Santichaiprakan Park

Santichaiprakan Park will host the ‘Festival of Colours’ for Loy Krathong, from November 6-8. Expect cultural performances, food and photo opportunities. There are also beautiful views of the Rama VIII bridge from the park.

14. Chatuchak Park

Chatuchak Park is very popular among Bangkok residents due to its accessibility by public transport, located conveniently outside the Mo Chit BTS Station and MRT Chatuchak.

Every year the park is buzzing with people who float their Krathongs in the lake.

14. Suan Rot Fai (Wachirabenjathat Park)

Wachirabenjathat Park, or Suan Rot Fai, is a big public park nearby Chatuchak Park. It is a popular spot for cycling and aerobic classes. There is also an insect museum inside the park.

In the evening, Suan Rot Fai will host Loy Krathong festivities. It’s perfect for anyone wanting to float their Krathong surrounded by nature.

16. Wat Arun Ractahwararam Woramahawihan (Wat Arun)

Wat Arun is one of Bangkok’s most renowned and beautiful temples.

This year, Wat Arun has joined as one of the 10 official locations of the Bangkok River Festival 2022.

17. Wat Rakkang Kositaram Woramahawihan (Rakhang Temple)

Rakhang Temple (“Temple of Bells”) is another official location for the Bangkok River Festival 2022 offering a cultural and educational Loy Krathong experience.

The temple will host merit-making activities such as releasing fish into the river.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime30 mins ago

Teacher murders her 5 year old autistic son in southern Thailand
Thailand37 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Total lunar eclipse tonight, or wait to see it again in three years
Thailand46 mins ago

Thai actress defies laws to build house on Koh Samui mountain
Sponsored9 hours ago

BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
Economy1 hour ago

Over 3 million people in Thailand living below poverty line, census shows
Bangkok1 hour ago

Suvarnabhumi Airport offers 7 days free parking for APEC Summit
Tourism2 hours ago

First LOT Polish Airlines flight arrives in Phuket
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

VIDEO: Bat-eating YouTuber sparks outrage in Thailand
Thailand2 hours ago

Pubs, gas stations, 24-hour stores to close early to save energy
Crime3 hours ago

British man sentenced for rape in UK flees to Thailand
World3 hours ago

What are US midterm elections?
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand pulls the plug on foreign land ownership regulation
Thailand4 hours ago

Thai police accused of using power to get free food & drinks
Lifestyle4 hours ago

The ancient story behind Thai film coming in December
Thailand4 hours ago

Flying lanterns near airports in Thailand is punishable by death penalty, warns govt
Technology4 hours ago

Forex lingo you need to know to impress your date – and everybody else
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending