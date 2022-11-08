Bangkok
Loy Krathong Festival: 17 places to celebrate in Bangkok
Are you in Bangkok but still haven’t decided where to celebrate the Loy Krathong festival this evening?
Piers along the Chao Phraya riverfront are the natural choice to behold the picturesque Festival of Lights tonight. However, several Buddhist temples, public parks, and malls are also holding fairs and celebrations each offering unique experiences.
Loy Krathong will be even more magical than usual this year as it aligns with the rare total lunar eclipse which will grace the sky today.
Where to celebrate Loy Krathong in Bangkok
-
ICONSIAM
The iconic ICONSIAM shopping mall on the banks of the Chao Phraya will not hold back with Loy Krathong festivities tonight. The atmosphere is extra sparkly with ICONSIAM hosting the Bangkok Illuminations from November 1, 2022 – January 5, 2023, using solar-powered lights.
- Address: 299 Soi Charoen Nakhon 5, Charoen Nakhon Road, Khlong San District, Bangkok
- Location: https://goo.gl/maps/V4g38DAEVT6urDKg9
- Opening hours: 10am-10pm.
- Telephone: 1338
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/ICONSIAM
2. Asiatique The Riverfont
Asiatique has been Bangkok’s “official” Loy Krathong host since 2013. It’s the perfect location to soak up the Loy Krathong ambience, with plenty of bars, restaurants, parking spaces and beautiful views of the river, boats and twinkling city lights.
- Address: 2194 Charoenkrung Road, Wat Phraya Krai Subdistrict, Bang Kho Laem District, Bangkok
- Location: https://goo.gl/maps/R1zGJF5XpVTfNiDdA
- Opening hours: 3pm – midnight.
- Telephone: 0-2108-4488
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/Asiatique.Thailand
3. Rama VIII Bridge / Suan Luang Rama VII Park
The Rama VIII Bridge is a very popular spot for Bangkokians to float their Krathongs, with the most beautiful time to stop by the bridge being the early evening. The Suan Luang Rama VIII Park will also be hosting a traditional Loy Krathong event.
- Address: Arun Amarin Road Bang Yi Khan Subdistrict, Bang Phlat District, Bangkok
- Location: https://goo.gl/maps/KwvrUyf35DTbd7QE6
- Opening hours: 5am-9pm.
4. Chulalongkorn University
Not only students but everyone is welcome to celebrate Loy Krathong at Chulalongkorn University’s campus. There will be a lively, fair-like atmosphere at the campus with no shortage of kiosks, food stalls, live music and goodies on offer.
- Address: 254 Phayathai Road, Wang Mai Subdistrict, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok
- Location: https://g.page/ChulaCampus?share
- Opening hours: 9am-5pm.
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/ChulalongkornUniversity
5. Thammasat University, Tha Prachan
At Thammasat University’s Tha Prachan (“Moon Pier”) you can take a service boat which stops in the middle of the Chao Phraya river to float your Krathong. The university will also host other festivities with market stalls, music, food and drinks.
It will be busy so if you want a chance to float your Krathong in the middle of the river then head to Tha Prachan early. The event will be held from 3pm – 9pm.
- Address: 2 Soi Prachan, Grand Palace Subdistrict, Phra Nakhon District, Bangkok
- Location: https://goo.gl/maps/NykFdFNghLPx9zzc6
- Open for viewing: 9am – 4pm.
- Telephone: 0-2564-4441
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/thammasat.uni
6. Kasetsart University, Bang Khen
Tonight, there will be a traditional Thai costume beauty pageant at Kasetsart University’s Bang Khen campus. There will be a fair, a selection of food on offer and a floating market.
- Address: 50 Ngamwongwan Road, Ladyao Subdistrict, Chatuchak District, Bangkok
- Location: https://goo.gl/maps/2EhBjpxxneTtdbMZA
- Opening hours: 9am – 5pm.
- Telephone: 0-2579-0113
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/KasetsartUniversity
7. Ramkhamhaeng University
Watch a cultural performance at Ramkhamhaeng University’s campus tonight for Loy Krathong. There is a pond for floating Krathongs and many shops and stalls to explore.
Alternatively, head to Ramkhamhaeng’s Bang Na campus from 6pm onwards to make your own Krathong from natural materials.
- Address: 282 Ramkhamhaeng Road, Huamark Subdistrict, Bang Kapi District, Bangkok
- Location: https://goo.gl/maps/HUdfXvjK1JkmzRSn7
- Open for viewing: 9am – 5pm.
- Telephone: 0-2310-8000
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/ramkhamhaeng.ru
8. Lumphini Park
Every year, Lumphini Park hosts Loy Krathong celebrations. The spacious, green atmosphere provides a different, more chill vibe to the most popular Loy Krathong events.
- Address: Rama IV Road, Lumpini Subdistrict, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok
- Location: https://goo.gl/maps/aAjS86zTo2oh2GPZ6
- Opening hours: 4.30am – 10pm.
9. Bueng Kum
A popular spot to float Krathongs is Bueng Kum, or Kum Lake, inside Seri Thai Park on the northern side of the city.
- Address: 999 Seri Thai Road, Soi Seri Thai 43, Khlong Kum Subdistrict, Bueng Kum District, Bangkok
- Location: https://goo.gl/maps/e8iY7ck1DqVHjEW7A.
- Opening hours: always open.
10. Rama IX Temple
Wat Rama 9, or Rama IX Temple, will host Loy Krathong traditions until 6pm. It is an auspicious day to make merit by bringing offerings to the temple. The temple has a lake where you can float your Krathong.
- Address: 999 Soi 19, Rama 9 Road, Bang Kapi Subdistrict, Huai Khwang District, Bangkok.
- Location: https://goo.gl/maps/ivCcrH3s1CoAS6h46
- Open for viewing: 8am – 6pm.
- Telephone: 08-8658-4445.
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/Wat Phra Ram 9 – Kanchanaphisek
11. Golden Mountain (Wat Saket Ratchaworawihan)
Buddhists may choose to celebrate the festival at the Golden Mountain, aka Wat Saket Ratchaworawihan. Climb up the hundreds of steps for stunning views of the city.
- Address: 344 Chakkraphaphong Road, Ban Bat Subdistrict, Pom Prap Sattru Phai District, Bangkok
- Location: https://goo.gl/maps/PFREFhJC4koBahoG7
- Opening hours: 7am-7pm.
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/watsraket
12. Tha Maharaj
Tha Maharaj, or Maharaj Pier, is a buzzing spot along the Chao Phraya river, surrounded by the city’s most popular tourist attractions and cultural heritage sites: Grand Palace, Wat Pho, Wat Arun, Thammasat University, etc.
This year, Tha Maharaj is one of the venues selected for the Bangkok River Festival 2022, held between November 5-8. Inside, you can make your own Krathong and float it at the pier. You can also see the Rama VIII Bridge from Tha Maharaj.
- Address: 1/11 Trok Mahathat, Maharat Road, Borommaharajwang Subdistrict, Phra Nakhon District, Bangkok
- Location: https://goo.gl/maps/FjoRhK4gGTWUjLyw8
- Opening hours: 10am – 9pm.
- Call: 0-2024-1393
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/ThaMaharaj
13. Santichaiprakan Park
Santichaiprakan Park will host the ‘Festival of Colours’ for Loy Krathong, from November 6-8. Expect cultural performances, food and photo opportunities. There are also beautiful views of the Rama VIII bridge from the park.
- Address: Phra Athit Road Chana Songkhram Sub-district, Phra Nakhon District, Bangkok
- Location: https://goo.gl/maps/MfX7hTpG4YfwezQw7
- Opening hours: 5am – 9pm.
14. Chatuchak Park
Chatuchak Park is very popular among Bangkok residents due to its accessibility by public transport, located conveniently outside the Mo Chit BTS Station and MRT Chatuchak.
Every year the park is buzzing with people who float their Krathongs in the lake.
- Address: Chatuchak Subdistrict, Chatuchak District, Bangkok
- Location: https://goo.gl/maps/5xDqu68Ui3NwQwNX7
- Opening hours: 5am – 9pm.
14. Suan Rot Fai (Wachirabenjathat Park)
Wachirabenjathat Park, or Suan Rot Fai, is a big public park nearby Chatuchak Park. It is a popular spot for cycling and aerobic classes. There is also an insect museum inside the park.
In the evening, Suan Rot Fai will host Loy Krathong festivities. It’s perfect for anyone wanting to float their Krathong surrounded by nature.
- Address: Kamphaeng Phet 3 Road, Ladyao Subdistrict, Chatuchak District, Bangkok
- Location: https://goo.gl/maps/SjuGuCqUgtsV7FYX7
- Opening hours: 5am-9pm.
16. Wat Arun Ractahwararam Woramahawihan (Wat Arun)
Wat Arun is one of Bangkok’s most renowned and beautiful temples.
This year, Wat Arun has joined as one of the 10 official locations of the Bangkok River Festival 2022.
- Address: Wang Doem Road, Wat Arun Subdistrict, Bangkok Yai District, Bangkok.
- Location: https://goo.gl/maps/eAD65nB9Sq6W6pjo8
- Opening hours: 9am – 6pm.
- Telephone: 0-2891-2185
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/watarunofficial
17. Wat Rakkang Kositaram Woramahawihan (Rakhang Temple)
Rakhang Temple (“Temple of Bells”) is another official location for the Bangkok River Festival 2022 offering a cultural and educational Loy Krathong experience.
The temple will host merit-making activities such as releasing fish into the river.
- Address: Arun Amarin Road, Siriraj Subdistrict, Bangkok Noi District, Bangkok
- Location: https://goo.gl/maps/pkrSk3SCvbbDP8b27
- Opening hours: 7am-6pm.
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/watrakhang.official
