Pattaya NGO to hold fundraiser for abused and trafficked women

An NGO in Pattaya is holding a fundraising event for abused and trafficked women this Friday, November 11. The event, titled “Fashion Rocks, will be hosted by the Rotary Club of Pattaya International at the Pattaya Hilton Hotel. The event’s Facebook page says it starts at 5pm.

The fashion show aims to raise funds for children, young women, girls, and mothers who have been abused or trafficked or have escaped the sex industry.

The funds raised from the event will go into helping these women with accommodation, healthcare, and job skills training. They will also go to educating young girls about menstruation.

Tickets for Fashion Rocks cost 1,800 baht. The dress code is smart casual. There will be an international buffet and unlimited wine. Those interested in the fashion show can email rcpattayainternational@gmail.com, or call Jana at 065 4905153.

Thailand is notorious for human trafficking, particularly sex trafficking. The US 2022 Trafficking in Persons Report identified 414 trafficking victims in 2021. Some 181 of these people were victims of sex trafficking, while 233 were victims of labour trafficking.

But in the past, organisations have estimated that the real number of people trafficked in Thailand is much higher than this. In 2018, the Global Slavery Index estimated that there were 610,000 people in Thailand living in modern slavery.

Thailand’s trafficking and abuse may be ugly, but organisations like the Pattaya Rotary Club International are doing what they can to support victims.