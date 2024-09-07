Indian murder suspect arrested in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

An Indian man accused of multiple serious crimes, including murder and abduction, has been apprehended in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district.

Immigration officers and other officials arrested 27 year old Parveen Kumar at a restaurant in the Bang Khun Phrom area of Phra Nakhon district yesterday, September 6. Kumar, known by the alias Kala, was wanted in connection with 13 criminal cases in India.

According to Police Major General Phanthana Nutchanart, deputy chief of the Immigration Bureau, the arrest followed a tip-off from the Armed Forces Security Centre. The centre had reported seeing a man, believed to be an Indian national, acting suspiciously and frequenting a hotel in the Bang Khun Phrom area.

Investigations by immigration officers confirmed the man’s identity as Kumar. They then sought assistance from the Indian embassy to verify his criminal record. The embassy confirmed that Kumar was wanted for a series of crimes, including murder, attempted murder, robbery, abduction, and weapons offences.

“The man was a dangerous person wanted in 13 criminal cases.”

Kumar is currently being detained by the Immigration Bureau and is awaiting deportation to India, where he will face legal proceedings.

The police have ensured that Kumar will be handed over to Indian police as soon as the deportation process is completed, reported Bangkok Post.

