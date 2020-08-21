Connect with us

Bangkok

Homes partially collapse in 2 provinces

Jack Burton

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Homes partially collapse in 2 provinces | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nation Thailand
    • follow us in feedly

In 2 separate incidents, the area around the 3 storey flat block that tilted and partially collapsed on Wednesday in the in Samut Sakhon, southwest of Bangkok, has been declared a disaster zone. And in neighbouring Samut Prakun, due south of the capitol, the Engineering Institute of Thailand is investigating 20 houses where pillars, ceilings, roofs and walls were found cracked the same day.

The declaration on the apartment area was made at an urgent meeting called by Samut Sakhon’s deputy provincial governor, which also ordered that a panel be formed to establish the cause of the incident within 2 days. Another committee is examining the building’s design and whether it was approved by city planners.

A sign now warns that the area is off-limits to unauthorised personnel, despite media reports that the meeting ordered local officials to allow tenants to return to retrieve essential belongings. Now that a disaster zone has been declared, the provincial office can enable emergency funds to be disbursed as relief for those affected.

The block, in Soi Seree Factory, tambon Phanthai Norasing, shook and then partially collapsed at 7pm on Wednesday, sending terrified residents fleeing for their lives. The incident was captured on video and went viral on social media. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Most residents were factory workers and many were in their rooms at the time.

CCTV camera footage showed the building suddenly subsiding in a cloud of dust and rubble. When the dust cleared be seen leaning backwards, with the first-storey pillars at the front of the building severed at the top.

But the building remained standing, and shocked residents were all able to get out unharmed, although some had to break their way out of their rooms because their doors were jammed shut or blocked. They said walls and ceilings were all cracked.

67 year old building owner Yiam Kamlim said it was built in 2015 and its foundation piles are 21 metres deep. She told reporters Her tenants will be re-housed at a new building that stands on 30-metre-deep piles. Some displaced tenants were even being accommodated temporarily at Yiam’s house.

The EIT surveyed the site yesterday with a team bringing equipment to measure the extent of the structural damage and investigate the possible cause of the ground subsidence. Institute president Thanes Veerasiri said a nearby pond may have compromised the building’s structural strength.

Homes partially collapse in 2 provinces | News by The ThaigerHomes partially collapse in 2 provinces | News by The ThaigerHomes partially collapse in 2 provinces | News by The Thaiger

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Thai Residents

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Thailand

Justice Ministry offers protection to key Vorayuth witness

Jack Burton

Published

11 mins ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

Justice Ministry offers protection to key Vorayuth witness | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin is vowing to protect all witnesses in the ongoing Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya fatal hit-and-run case, whether government officers or members of the public. He says a witness protection programme is in place to provide protection to the key witness. His remarks come after the suspiciously timed death of another key witness late last month. The witness, forensics police officer Thanasit Taengchan, examined the scene of the accident in 2012, and later changed his statement to revise the speed of Vorayuth’s Ferrari from 177kph to 79kph, just below the speed limit. The huge reduction was an important […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Man arrested shipping 75 kilograms of heroin in engine parts

Jack Burton

Published

51 mins ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

Man arrested shipping 75 kilograms of heroin in engine parts | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: INN

Bangkok police have arrested and charged a man found in possession of 75 kilograms of heroin for export. Drug suppression police got suspicious after they discovered that engine parts were being shipped to Taiwan, a country known for making and exporting such items. An export company in Ratchadapisek Soi 16 in the Bangkok Yai area came under suspicion. When a man, identified only as “Kriangkrai”, drove a Nissan Navarro from its offices to a parcel delivery company, he was stopped and his cargo was searched. Inside various engine parts there were 200 bags of heroin, weighing 75 kilograms. Kriangkrai, from […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Appeals court upholds Lao drug kingpin’s life sentence

Jack Burton

Published

21 hours ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

Appeals court upholds Lao drug kingpin&#8217;s life sentence | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thai PBS World

The Appeals Court today upheld the lower court’s sentence of life imprisonment for Lao drug kingpin Xaysana “Mr. X” Keopimpha for colluding to possess large quantities of methamphetamine pills in 2015 and 2016. The ruling was handed down at the Criminal Court today. Xaysana and 2 accomplices, Chumphon Phanompai and Ratchapon Ratsaponpakorn, were arrested and charged with collusion in the possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell. The court heard that Xaysana and Chumphon had colluded with several others to have 2,381,400 meth pills smuggled from Laos and for a vehicle to take the drugs to clients in the South […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending