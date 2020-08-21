Connect with us

Tourism

Phuket may open to international tourists on October 1 – with conditions attached

Maya Taylor

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Phuket may open to international tourists on October 1 &#8211; with conditions attached | The Thaiger
PHOTO: William Rouse on Unsplash
    • follow us in feedly

The Thai PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha, agrees in principle that international tourists can return to Phuket from October 1. However, in what will come as no surprise, there are conditions attached. Under the Safe and Sealed plan, Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn proposes opening a total of 6 regions to international tourists, who will need to undergo a 14 day quarantine period in dedicated areas.

“There is no need to come with a tour group. Individual travellers can visit some provinces, but they have to abide by strict screening rules, as were other groups that were previously allowed. Different hotels that share the same beach within a one-kilometre radius can group together as a sealed zone. This plan will allow tourists beach activities.”

Once they’ve completed their 14 day quarantine period, international visitors will be free to travel around Phuket. However, if they want to travel beyond the province, that will involve another 7 days’ quarantine. A report in the Bangkok Post says all hotel staff will need to stay within the sealed zones. If they do need to travel outside their area, they will need to be tested for Covid-19 and also undergo 14 days’ quarantine.

Phiphat says that while tourists’ movement by air and land is easier to control, he is concerned about sea transport, pointing out that some may use this to violate quarantine requirements. On September 5 and 6, the Transport Minister, along with representatives from the Tourism and Sports, Public Health and Interior ministries, will visit Phuket to examine transport links between the provinces of Phuket, Krabi and Phang Nga, with a view to closing potential loopholes.

It’s understood public hearings for other provinces are in the pipeline.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

3 Comments

3 Comments

  1. Avatar

    simon

    August 21, 2020 at 10:30 am

    All you need to do now is find a hotel that’s open and one you can afford that isn’t fleecing tourists, find a flight and one you can afford, save up the money, get the time off work (if you have a job) get travel insurance and find somewhere in one of the zones that has some life, other people and restaurants and bars that are open (and not fleecing tourists)

    Simple

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    August 21, 2020 at 11:48 am

    Oh I can hardly wait!
    To see what a disastrous flop this latest great deal offered to foreigners is.
    The Thais just do not get it.
    The deal is ridiculously bad and nobody will go for it. Thailand is not that good . ..

    Reply
  3. Avatar

    Perceville Smithers

    August 21, 2020 at 11:59 am

    In another article a few days ago, there was talk about tourists wearing a wristband for tracking. Wonder if that was scrapped or will be sprung upon the vistor when he gets there.

    A 14-day quarantine then another 7-day if I want to visit another province? Don’t think so.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tourism

Domestic tourism stimulus package gets lukewarm response

Maya Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

Domestic tourism stimulus package gets lukewarm response | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Sara Dubler on Unsplash

It appears the government’s domestic tourism stimulus package is experiencing a significantly lower uptake than officials had anticipated. Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, says only around 10,000 tourists a day are availing of the perks on offer, well below the target officials had in mind. As a result, the campaign is now being extended to companies, enabling them to make discounted hotel bookings which can be used for business purposes or offered to employees or business partners. Yuthasak says this should increase demand for the 5 million room nights on offer. So far, fewer than 1 […]

Continue Reading

Tourism

Expats should get travel stimulus deals, Thai Hotels president says

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

2 days ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

Expats should get travel stimulus deals, Thai Hotels president says | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Unsplash: Katie Musial

Expats might be included in the next wave of tourism incentives, at least that’s what the new president of Thai Hotels Association is pushing for. Those who live and pay taxes in Thailand should have equal rights as Thai nationals, the association’s president Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi says. Thai nationals have been able get deals on travel through the domestic tourism stimulus package since mid-July. Those who registered for the package receive discounts on hotels and restaurants as well as rebates on flight tickets. The plan isn’t working out as well as hoped and locals have been slow to take advantage […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Medical tourists are permitted to come to Thailand at this time

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

Medical tourists are permitted to come to Thailand at this time | The Thaiger

Even though Thailand’s borders are still closed to most travel, including tourism, there are some select groups being allowed back into the Kingdom. Medical tourists are one of those groups. Foreign medical tourists are now permitted to apply to come to Thailand for medical treatment with strict disease control measures being put in place. Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says Thailand’s medical and wellness tourism program has been resumed with the hope of attracting medical tourists back into the country. Under the CCSA regulations, foreign medical and wellness tourists have to arrive by air to ensure effective disease control, not […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending