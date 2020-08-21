Tourism
Phuket may open to international tourists on October 1 – with conditions attached
The Thai PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha, agrees in principle that international tourists can return to Phuket from October 1. However, in what will come as no surprise, there are conditions attached. Under the Safe and Sealed plan, Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn proposes opening a total of 6 regions to international tourists, who will need to undergo a 14 day quarantine period in dedicated areas.
“There is no need to come with a tour group. Individual travellers can visit some provinces, but they have to abide by strict screening rules, as were other groups that were previously allowed. Different hotels that share the same beach within a one-kilometre radius can group together as a sealed zone. This plan will allow tourists beach activities.”
Once they’ve completed their 14 day quarantine period, international visitors will be free to travel around Phuket. However, if they want to travel beyond the province, that will involve another 7 days’ quarantine. A report in the Bangkok Post says all hotel staff will need to stay within the sealed zones. If they do need to travel outside their area, they will need to be tested for Covid-19 and also undergo 14 days’ quarantine.
Phiphat says that while tourists’ movement by air and land is easier to control, he is concerned about sea transport, pointing out that some may use this to violate quarantine requirements. On September 5 and 6, the Transport Minister, along with representatives from the Tourism and Sports, Public Health and Interior ministries, will visit Phuket to examine transport links between the provinces of Phuket, Krabi and Phang Nga, with a view to closing potential loopholes.
It’s understood public hearings for other provinces are in the pipeline.
simon
August 21, 2020 at 10:30 am
All you need to do now is find a hotel that’s open and one you can afford that isn’t fleecing tourists, find a flight and one you can afford, save up the money, get the time off work (if you have a job) get travel insurance and find somewhere in one of the zones that has some life, other people and restaurants and bars that are open (and not fleecing tourists)
Simple
Toby Andrews
August 21, 2020 at 11:48 am
Oh I can hardly wait!
To see what a disastrous flop this latest great deal offered to foreigners is.
The Thais just do not get it.
The deal is ridiculously bad and nobody will go for it. Thailand is not that good . ..
Perceville Smithers
August 21, 2020 at 11:59 am
In another article a few days ago, there was talk about tourists wearing a wristband for tracking. Wonder if that was scrapped or will be sprung upon the vistor when he gets there.
A 14-day quarantine then another 7-day if I want to visit another province? Don’t think so.