HM The Queen celebrates her birthday today | The Thaiger

HM The Queen celebrates her birthday today
Her Majesty Queen Suthida’s birthday is being celebrated across the country today.
The Queen was born on June 3, 1978. She graduated from Assumption University’s School of Communication Arts in 2000, after which she served as a flight attendant on JAL ways and then, from 2003-2008, with Thai Airways International.
The Nation reports that in 2010 she was an acting operation staff officer at the Royal Guard Unit. Two years later she became the unit’s deputy battalion commander and then commanding officer of the Training Battalion at the King’s Guard School.
In 2013 she was promoted to the post of deputy commanding officer at the school and then commanding officer.
Between 2010 and 2018 she completed several military training courses.
In 2017 she was deputy chief aide-de-camp to His Majesty the King in the Royal Aide-de-Camp Department with a rank of Special General and then deputy commander of the Royal Security Command, again as a Special General.
HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn named her as his Queen on May 1, days before his coronation.
Thailand Events – June 2019
with The Sponsorship Experts – Paul Poole (South East Asia)
There are no shortage of food related events in Bangkok in June but if you’re only going to go to one, the third installation of Taan Bangkok’s Chef Table series will see Khun Kanaporn “Aum” Chancherdsak, the owner of Trang’s renowned restaurant Trang Ko’e, showcase her meticulous cooking on June 6. A unique blend of Chinese, Malay and Thai influences and techniques, Peranakan food is becoming harder to find as many shy away from the labour intensive cooking methods. For tickets, click on the link.
A highlight on the annual music calendar, the Hua Hin International Jazz Festival returns once again to the beachside resorts on June 7-8. Held on the beachfront of Centara Grand Beach Resort in Hua Hin on 7-8 June, the festival will feature performances from famous jazz musicians from Thailand and abroad scheduled from 4pm to midnight on both days. Entry is free so there’s no excuse not to go to this pearl of an event.
Families and those interested in the oceans should head to Alliance Française on June 8 for World Oceans Day. A public awareness event hosted by Sang Foundation & partners Precious Plastic, Grin Green International, Eco Beasts and Trash Hero with the support of Alliance Française Bangkok and IRD (French Research Institute for Development), the day will start with with a film screening for kids, followed by concerts, a civic forum for discussing environmental issues, workshops and entertainment. It’s a great way to teach children of the role and importance of sustainable practices in protecting our planet.
For something out of the ordinary, head to Exotic Fishing Thailand, a premium fishing resort in Phang Nga for the first ever Exotic Fishing Thailand Individual Open. Open to just 16 competitors, the event runs from 8am to 6pm with the winner judged based on the accumulated length of fish over 30cm caught. Love fishing? This is your event!
One of Thailand’s and wider Asia’s most popular mass participation sporting events, Laguna Phuket Marathon, will see thousands of participants and spectators descend on Phuket on the weekend of June 8-9. Held for the 14th time in the award-winning Laguna Phuket, organisers are expecting more than 13,000 participants from over 50 countries. The 5km and 2km distances are sold out but registration for the 10km, the Half Marathon, the Marathon and the Marathon Relay events is still open until June 3.
For those not yet ready to take on a full marathon, the Amazing Field Hua Hin Classic Run Ultra Half Marathon gives runners the opportunity to explore the charming coastal communities around Hua Hin on shorter distances. There are four different distances – 5km, 10km 15km and 25km – so there is something for experienced runners and novices alike.
What started out as a relatively small project, the popular Model Market has grown and regularly attract the crowds for their flea markets. Organised by We Do Events, the next one is on 14-16 June on Sukhumvit soi 53 and focuses on upcycling, recycling and minimising waste. Visitors will be able to buy various goods, from food to second hand goods and other sustainable or organic products.
The annual Hotel Art Fair will take place at W Hotel Bangkok on 22-23 June. An initiative to bring galleries from around the country together under one roof to reach a wider audience, the Hotel Art Fair is organised by Farmgroup and has become popular due to its inclusive nature. Entry is free but organisers expect a lot of visitors so it's advised to pre-register.
Bangkok apartment-broker arrested for fraud
PHOTOS: Tourist Police Bureau
A female apartment broker has been tracked down and arrested on fraud charges for swindling prospective tenants, both Thais and foreigners, and landlords out of 2.5 million baht.
Tourist Police Bureau this weekend reports that 31 year old Pawinee Krainoonsing was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Bangkok South Criminal Court on April 30. She was arrested at a house in Bangkok last Thursday.
The arrest follows complaints by tenants that Ms Pawinee had duped them into paying rent deposits and then fled after the payments were made. She had also removed advertisements placed on social media to attract potential customers, so she was more difficult to track down.
Pawinee had asked prospective tenants to sign rental agreements and asked them to pay deposits. She did not pass on the money to the room owners. The losses incurred by tenants and landlords totalled 2.5 million baht.
Pawinee had also earlier duped a Chinese woman into paying a fine of 110,000 baht for an immigration offence that turned out to be bogus.
2019 Dengue cases soar as Thailand enters monsoon season
Dengue fever cases have doubled in Thailand compared to the same time last year. 20,000 cases have been reported since January 25 this year. And health officials are wary as Thailand heads into the annual monsoon, the traditional peak period for dengue cases.
The Chief of the Disease Control Department says the number of infections has doubled since figures for the early part of last year.
He reports that most patients are children aged 5-15 years, but adults are also at risk. He noted that the disease is particularly endemic in areas by the Chao Phraya River – Thonburi, Khlong San, Bang Kho Laem and Yannawa Districts. Nearly 900 cases of dengue and one death were reported in the first three months of 2019, according to the Bangkok Health Department.
Sant Muangnoicharoen, a Dengue specialist and doctor at the Hospital for Tropical Diseases says that children are at greater risk because they don’t take the same level of precautions as adults and, in many cases, are unaware of the dangers.
After being infected with one kind of dengue virus strain, an individual will become immune to it but remains susceptible to the other four strains.
Dr. Sant says that, apart from avoiding mosquito bites in the first place, staying healthy with a balanced diet, adequate sleep and regular exercise is a good general precaution. Maintaining personal hygiene can also mitigate risks, health said.
