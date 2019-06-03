2019 Dengue cases soar as Thailand enters monsoon season | The Thaiger

Bangkok
2019 Dengue cases soar as Thailand enters monsoon season
Dengue fever cases have doubled in Thailand compared to the same time last year. 20,000 cases have been reported since January 25 this year. And health officials are wary as Thailand heads into the annual monsoon, the traditional peak period for dengue cases.
The Chief of the Disease Control Department says the number of infections has doubled since figures for the early part of last year.
He reports that most patients are children aged 5-15 years, but adults are also at risk. He noted that the disease is particularly endemic in areas by the Chao Phraya River – Thonburi, Khlong San, Bang Kho Laem and Yannawa Districts. Nearly 900 cases of dengue and one death were reported in the first three months of 2019, according to the Bangkok Health Department.
Sant Muangnoicharoen, a Dengue specialist and doctor at the Hospital for Tropical Diseases says that children are at greater risk because they don’t take the same level of precautions as adults and, in many cases, are unaware of the dangers.
After being infected with one kind of dengue virus strain, an individual will become immune to it but remains susceptible to the other four strains.
Dr. Sant says that, apart from avoiding mosquito bites in the first place, staying healthy with a balanced diet, adequate sleep and regular exercise is a good general precaution. Maintaining personal hygiene can also mitigate risks, health said.
Bangkok
Fire at Bangkok’s Chatuchak Weekend Market destroys 30 shops
PHOTO: JS 100 radio
Bangkok’s famous Chatuchak weekend market caught fire near the Gate 1 area last night. Traffic Police and JS 100 traffic radio stations first reported the blaze around 9.15pm at the sprawling Chatuchak market, north of Bangkok’s main city area.
The intense blaze took about an hour to bring under control. Many people reported on their social media accounts that the fire has destroyed up to 30 ships, including all the contents. No reports of deaths but 2 people have been reported as injured as a result of the fire.
RT@I_KNEW: 22.08น. จตุจักรไฟยังไม่ดับดาวน์โหลดแอปพลิเคชั่น #JS100 ได้ที่ >> goo.gl/hoc9w8
Posted by JS100 Radio on Sunday, June 2, 2019
You can see from aerial photos that the fire started at Gate 1 of the popular market. Opening hours for Sunday are between 9am-6pm so the crowds were long-gone before the fire started.
Police are visiting the site again this morning to help determine the cause of the fire.
Bangkok
Bangkok’s pick-up-smashing angry aunties have their day in court
Bangkok’s famous, or infamous, ‘angry aunties’ (Thai PBS describes them as ‘female car vandals’) have had their day in court and have been handed out a suspended three month prison term by the Phra Khanong provincial court.
In February last year the 57 and 61 year old sisters got busy on a pick-up truck that was parked in front of their driveway, blocking their access. Enjoy the video HERE.
The court found the two women, Maneerat Saengpattharachote and Rattanachat Saengyoktrakarn, guilty of causing damage to other people’s property and also fined them 18,000 baht each.
But the sentence was commuted to 2 months and the fine was lowered to 12,000 baht each due to their “useful testimonies”, according to the Thai PBS report. The court acknowledged that the two women committed the offence out of frustration and stress and suspended the prison term.
The incident happened outside the Seri Villa housing estate in Prawet district, Bangkok. The two women started smashing up the pickup truck because it blocked their driveway preventing them taking a man to hospital.
Last year the pickup driver, Rochaneekorn Lertwassana, was fined 5,000 baht and sentenced to 15 days imprisonment, also suspended for one year, after she was found guilty of causing inconvenience to other people.
The two car vandals also won a court case against the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the Prawet district office when the Administrative Court ordered the demolition of five markets, which were illegally built in their area, causing traffic jams in their once peaceful community and shoppers often parked their cars, blocking their house gates.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Bangkok
Just how many hazardous chemicals are going through Laem Chabang port?
“The containers were loaded with “dolls and toys” and there are no chemical substances present.”
That was the first explanation we heard after the fire that happened last Saturday, May 25, when containers from the KMTC Hongkong burst into flames at Laem Chabang Port, south east of Bangkok. The port area is just to the north of Pattaya on the eastern seaboard.
Firefighters spent nearly 18 hours battling the confounding blaze as it spread through the containers on the ship billowing toxic fumes and plumes of smoke, causing 228 people, including nearby residents, to be rushed to hospital with burns, eye irritation and breathing difficulties.
Financial losses, still not fully accounted for, are estimated at well over 100 million baht, according to a report in the Bangkok Post.
When a 15 kilometre radius was declared around the site as a ‘red zone’ local Thais became rightfully suspicious that a few dolls and toys going up in smoke could cause so much disruption.
Later it was declared that the dolls and toys were actually calcium hypochlorite, a flammable and potentially dangerous chemical. But authorities had to analyse the chemicals that had caused so much damage and smoke because there was no record of it being in the containers on the ship.
Calcium hypochlorite is widely used in water treatment systems, but the substance can release dangerous chlorine gases when burning.
It is classified as a Class 5 Hazardous Product, in a list of nine hazardous substances.
The Port director reported that the ship was carrying 676 containers from China and that the KMTC Hong Kong had failed to declare the chemical was in the containers.
When the ship arrived at Laem Chabang, 463 containers were offloaded with the remaining containers, including the 13 containers (the ones that caught fire), designated for delivery to an address in Samut Prakan.
According to records, the freighter originated in South Korea and made stops at Shanghai and Hong Kong before arrival in the Gulf of Thailand port. An investigation indicates that the 13 containers held 325 tonnes of the calcium hypochlorite.
Investigators and directors at the port say that the owners of the ship must be held responsible for not declaring the hazardous contents of the containers.
If not for the fire, port officials say, the illegally transported goods would likely have reached their destination without anyone knowing. Now the question is how many of these containers passing through the Bangkok port, full of hazardous chemicals, are passing through without being declared or detected?
Currently, the handling of dangerous goods at Laem Chabang Port is carried out by a private firm under a port authority contractual arrangement.
Following last week’s fire, the assistant director at Laem Chabang port says that all vessels tying up at the port must make a full declaration of materials and goods being carried aboard.
