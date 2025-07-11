Brawling cat impaled on fence sparks Udon Thani rescue

A cat found itself impaled on a fence after a night of fighting, prompting a rescue operation in Udon Thani.

At 12.45pm yesterday, July 10, rescue volunteers from the Thammasat Foundation were called to help a cat trapped on a fence in Mueang Udon Thani district. The incident occurred on a fence approximately 3 metres high, located in a residential area on Mit Bumrung Road, Ban Lueam subdistrict.

Upon arrival, the rescue team met 60 year old Theetat and his 58 year old daughter, Jiraporn, who had reported the incident.

They were led to the cat, a white and black male estimated to be around five or six years old. The cat had been impaled through its right thigh by a sharp metal spike on the fence, and had been in distress for approximately seven to eight hours.

Rescue volunteers quickly donned gloves for protection against the cat’s claws and teeth. Using a ladder, they climbed up to cut the metal spike while covering the cat’s face with a cloth to calm it. The operation took about three minutes, successfully freeing the cat without damaging its bones or vital organs.

Once on the ground, the cat ran off along its previous path. However, 30 year old rescue volunteer Anusit Saenbungko sustained injuries when the cat bit his index finger and thumb, causing bleeding.

Jiraporn, the community chairperson and a public health volunteer, administered first aid before Anusit was taken to Udon Thani Hospital for preventive vaccinations.

Theetat mentioned that the area has many stray cats, both owned and unowned, which frequently climb fences and rooftops. He recounted hearing the cats fighting over a female around 3am, followed by cries of pain.

Despite searching, they could not locate the cat until around 9am when they heard its cries again and discovered it impaled on the neighbour’s fence.

Jiraporn attempted to rescue the cat using a ladder but refrained from removing it due to the fear of causing fatal injuries, leading them to call the rescue team for assistance, KhaoSod reported.