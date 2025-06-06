Former lecturer found dead in Bangkok temple suicide

An 85 year old former lecturer from Kasetsart University was found dead in a suspected suicide at Wat Phra Si Mahathat, located in the Bang Khen district of Bangkok.

The elderly man reportedly ended his life due to ongoing health problems and personal distress. Police arrived at the temple on Phahon Yothin Road in Anusawari subdistrict at 12.30pm on Tuesday, June 3, after receiving a report of a fatality. They were accompanied by forensic experts, a hospital pathologist, and volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation.

Officials found the body positioned behind the memorial hall, which serves as a repository for cremated remains. The deceased was seated with his back against the building, and a Colt .380 pistol was lodged between his legs.

The daughter of the deceased explained that her father had been a lecturer at the Kamphaeng Saen campus of Kasetsart University. In recent years, he had been afflicted by several age-related ailments and had frequently expressed a desire to end his life, stating he did not want to impose on his family.

On the day of the tragedy, he departed from his home in Chaeng Watthana, driving a silver Nissan sedan to the temple, where he used a firearm owned by his son, a colonel in the Royal Thai Army, to take his life, reported Bangkok Post.

The family has been notified, and funeral arrangements are anticipated to proceed following traditional rites.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

