Bangkok

Fire at Bangkok's CentralWorld mall sends shoppers scurrying (video)

Published

 on 

A fire broke out at Bangkok’s CentralWorld mall Saturday afternoon.

A small fire broke out in Groove, the mall’s semi-outdoor dining area, around 4.15pm. Coughing shoppers were forced to flee along smoke-filled corridors.


Firefighters were quickly at the scene to douse the flames. There were no reports of injuries so far and the cause of the fire is still not known.


One person reported fleeing upon seeing the smoke and flames without hearing any warning.

Three years ago another fire at Bangkok’s CentralWorld mall killed two employees and injured 17 in the mall. At the time, people complained that no alarm had been sounded.

CentralWorld announced at about 5.30pm that the fire had been extinguished and no one had been injured.

 

News Categories:
Related Topics:

