Filipina woman caught dumping newborn in Bangkok mall bathroom

Police arrested a Filipina woman after a newborn boy was found in a rubbish bin inside a women’s bathroom at a shopping mall in Khlong Toei district of Bangkok on Friday, March 20.

Thong Lo Police Station officers were notified at about 4.20pm on March 20 after a cleaner discovered the infant’s body inside a black rubbish bag placed in a bin in the mall toilet.

The cleaner told police she was collecting waste from each cubicle when she noticed one trash bag felt heavier than usual. She checked it and found the baby, then alerted the mall’s security team, who reported the case to police.

Investigators reviewed CCTV footage and identified a foreign woman as the suspect. Police said she was seen leaving the bathroom behaving suspiciously while carrying a pink suitcase and a white tote bag.

Police said the woman left the mall and travelled to Krung Thep Apiwat Central Terminal. Officers later identified her as a 25 year old Filipina woman, Jovelyn Canino Cardienete.

Police tracked her to the terminal and found bloodstains on her shoe and sock. She was then escorted to Police General Hospital for a medical examination.

Doctors confirmed she had recently been pregnant and had given birth. She also required urgent medication, so the medical team provided her with an injection and stitches for a wound related to childbirth. She was kept at the hospital overnight under the supervision of police officers.

Police said they suspect Jovelyn is the mother of the newborn boy found at the shopping mall, but they are awaiting confirmation from laboratory testing and an autopsy.

If she is confirmed to be the mother, police said she would face a charge under Section 199 of the Criminal Law for illegal handling of a corpse. The offence carries a penalty of up to one year in prison, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.