Filipina woman caught dumping newborn in Bangkok mall bathroom

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 23, 2026, 9:43 AM
130 1 minute read
Filipina woman caught dumping newborn in Bangkok mall bathroom | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ บิ๊กเกรียน

Police arrested a Filipina woman after a newborn boy was found in a rubbish bin inside a women’s bathroom at a shopping mall in Khlong Toei district of Bangkok on Friday, March 20.

Thong Lo Police Station officers were notified at about 4.20pm on March 20 after a cleaner discovered the infant’s body inside a black rubbish bag placed in a bin in the mall toilet.

The cleaner told police she was collecting waste from each cubicle when she noticed one trash bag felt heavier than usual. She checked it and found the baby, then alerted the mall’s security team, who reported the case to police.

Investigators reviewed CCTV footage and identified a foreign woman as the suspect. Police said she was seen leaving the bathroom behaving suspiciously while carrying a pink suitcase and a white tote bag.

Police said the woman left the mall and travelled to Krung Thep Apiwat Central Terminal. Officers later identified her as a 25 year old Filipina woman, Jovelyn Canino Cardienete.

Filipina abandons newborn in Bangkok mall bathroom
Photo via KhaoSod

Police tracked her to the terminal and found bloodstains on her shoe and sock. She was then escorted to Police General Hospital for a medical examination.

Doctors confirmed she had recently been pregnant and had given birth. She also required urgent medication, so the medical team provided her with an injection and stitches for a wound related to childbirth. She was kept at the hospital overnight under the supervision of police officers.

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Filipina arrested in Bangkok after dead baby found in public bathroom
Photo via Facebook/ บิ๊กเกรียน

Police said they suspect Jovelyn is the mother of the newborn boy found at the shopping mall, but they are awaiting confirmation from laboratory testing and an autopsy.

If she is confirmed to be the mother, police said she would face a charge under Section 199 of the Criminal Law for illegal handling of a corpse. The offence carries a penalty of up to one year in prison, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.

Filipina woman arrested in Bangkok for abandoning newborn
Photo via KhaoSod

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 23, 2026, 9:43 AM
130 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.