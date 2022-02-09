Female boxer fights back after man pours beer over her for refusing to drink with him

A Bangkok man got more than he bargained for when he poured beer over a woman who turned out to be a Muay Thai boxer. A video of the incident, in which 24 year old Pareploy Saeaia can be seen kicking and shoving the perpetrator, has since gone viral. In the clip, Pareploy can be seen in a wet dress after the man poured beer over her because she refused to have a drink with him. The boxer has since shared the clip on her own Facebook page.

“If this happens to other women, they might choose not to respond. The guy’s choosing the wrong person because I’m a boxer.”

According to a Bangkok Post report, the woman was having dinner with friends at a food outlet in the Huai Kwang district of the capital when the man approached her and asked her to clink glasses. She refused and the man returned 5 minutes later, pouring beer over her as she ate her meal.

Pareploy can then be seen following him out into the street, where she proceeds to aim punches and kicks at him. According to the report, the man did not fight back but didn’t apologise either. Since then, both have appeared at Huai Kwang police station, where they apologised to each other and paid fines of 1,000 baht each.

The Bangkok Post reports that Pareploy works as a Muay Thai trainer, having been a fighter since a young age. To date, she has participated in 50 fights, winning 40 of them. She has also been winning medals at a national level since 2013.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post