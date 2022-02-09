Nakula Walk and Eat Festival on every weekend this month in Pattaya

The famous Nakula Walk and Eat Festival, which was postponed last month due to an uptick in Covid-19 cases in Chon Buri, is taking place in Pattaya, every Saturday and Sunday until February 27.

It is also known as “the Taste of Pattaya Old Town” since visitors can experience the vintage lifestyle of early Pattaya residents while enjoying cultural performances and Thai food.

This year’s event includes dozens of food vendors and stalls set up on Naklua Walking Street, near the Naklua police station, and will end at the Naklua Bridge. The route between the Naklua Police Station to the Naklua Bridge will be closed to traffic during the festival.

