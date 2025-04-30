Phuket police crack down on teen gang with guns and bombs

A dangerous teen gang armed with guns and explosives was swiftly taken down by Phuket police in a high-stakes operation, preventing what could have been a major incident in the city.

Yesterday, April 29, at 6pm, Chalong Police Station launched a bold crackdown on a group of teens suspected of disturbing the peace and planning an attack.

Under the direction of Police Colonel Rungrit Rattanaphakdi, the Superintendent of Chalong Police Station, a special team was formed, including senior officers Police Lieutenant Colonel Chakkraphong Phetcharat, Pol. Lt. Col. Phirasit Nuphayan, and Pol. Lt. Col. Siriphong Suriyan, along with a motorcycle patrol unit, was to hunt down the offenders.

The operation targeted three teenagers in Soi Thanu Thep, Village 8, Chalong subdistrict. The arrested suspects were identified as 18 year old Chanapol, 20 year old Supphakiat Boonheng, and 17 year old Phirawat.

Chanapol and Phirawat were charged with possessing explosives without a licence, while Supphakiat faced charges of possessing ammunition without permission.

The teenagers were found in possession of dangerous weapons, including ping pong bombs, a type of homemade explosive, and firearms. It’s believed they were preparing to cause an incident, though the exact motive remains under investigation.

All three suspects were immediately taken to Chalong Police Station, where their arrests were recorded, and they were handed over to investigators for further questioning.

The police action was hailed as a success in preventing a potential disaster, and police are now focusing on uncovering any possible networks or larger plans behind the crime, reported The Phuket News.

In similar news, a 31 year old Australian man was arrested in Patong early on April 21 after being caught with an illegal, loaded firearm.

Police detained the Aussie during a routine patrol on Bangla Road.

Officers discovered he was carrying a Thai-made .38-calibre handgun, loaded with eight rounds of PMC-brand ammunition in the magazine. In addition to the firearm, police seized a bullet holster and a black cloth pistol holster from the foreigner.

