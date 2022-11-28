Connect with us

Crime

Man arrested in South Thailand for attempted murder in Phuket

Published

 on 

Attempted murder suspect arrested in Phuket, photo by INN

A man has been arrested in South Thailand’s Phatthalung province for attempted murder in Phuket four years ago. The man, 23 year old Thanakorn Phontha, was wanted on arrest warrants issued in January and August 2018.

Officers found Thanakorn in his house on Moo 7 in the Srinakarin district, after finding through an investigation that he had been hiding in Phatthalung province.

The arrest warrant from January 2018 was for charges of attempting to kill others, unauthorised possession of firearms, and carrying firearms in public without permission. 

The arrest warrant from August 2018 was for charges of possessing ammunition without permission.

Thanakhorn was brought back to Phuket to face legal action.

This news comes after a few suspects who murdered people in Phuket years ago have been caught. Last month, a Greek national wanted for the murder of a Thai beautician in Phuket was reportedly arrested in Athens. The man, Dimitrios ‘Dim’ Chairopoulos, murdered his 43-year-old wife of Niramon ‘Bae’ Aewkaew in 2019.

Also last month, police nabbed the final suspect in the 2009 murder of a Canadian man in Patong. The man, 34 year old Francis Alex Degioanni, was shot dead at his house on February 19, 2009.

In the ongoing investigation, police found that the final suspect, 39 year old Samran Seemek, was quietly living with a friend in the Hin Lek Fai Sub-district of Hua Hin. Officers arrested him at the house where he was staying. 

The suspect, Samran initially denied all the charges against him. He was taken to Patong Police Station for further interrogation and legal proceedings.

Phuket police have been working to crack down on crime recently. Last week, Phuket Governor Narong launched a new initiative called “Phuket Crime-Free.” 

The new initiative involves integrating Phuket’s CCTV all into one system. All police stations must have two officers available to monitor the network at all times. The initiative will also involve random drug and criminal inspections. 

Will Phuket be able to reduce its violent crime? We’ll see.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Phuket2 mins ago

Gus, 7, youngest Thai person to reach Everest Base Camp
Expats6 mins ago

New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok
Bangkok36 mins ago

Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
Sponsored5 hours ago

What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
Crime36 mins ago

Man arrested in South Thailand for attempted murder in Phuket
Thailand51 mins ago

Pattaya motorcycle taxi rider arrested for sexually harassing Thai singer
Cosmetic Surgery57 mins ago

Boobs ban! Macro-textured implants outlawed in Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Pattaya2 hours ago

Pattaya International Fireworks Festival meets goal of over 100,000 spectators
Economy2 hours ago

Bank of Thailand to raise interest rates on Wednesday
Crime2 hours ago

Raids on drinking and gambling dens expose Chinese influence
Southeast Asia3 hours ago

North Korea aims to be world’s top nuclear power after missile test
Thailand3 hours ago

Naked Thai woman under influence of kratom rescued from Bang Pagong River
Teaching in Thailand4 hours ago

How to land an English teaching job in Thailand
Tourism4 hours ago

Cruise brings 600 tourists to Koh Samui
Politics4 hours ago

Bangladeshi-Burmese border conference offers model for Thailand
Press Room4 hours ago

BKFC Asia 4: The Big Bash announced for December 10
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending