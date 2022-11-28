Man arrested in South Thailand for attempted murder in Phuket

A man has been arrested in South Thailand’s Phatthalung province for attempted murder in Phuket four years ago. The man, 23 year old Thanakorn Phontha, was wanted on arrest warrants issued in January and August 2018.

Officers found Thanakorn in his house on Moo 7 in the Srinakarin district, after finding through an investigation that he had been hiding in Phatthalung province.

The arrest warrant from January 2018 was for charges of attempting to kill others, unauthorised possession of firearms, and carrying firearms in public without permission.

The arrest warrant from August 2018 was for charges of possessing ammunition without permission.

Thanakhorn was brought back to Phuket to face legal action.

This news comes after a few suspects who murdered people in Phuket years ago have been caught. Last month, a Greek national wanted for the murder of a Thai beautician in Phuket was reportedly arrested in Athens. The man, Dimitrios ‘Dim’ Chairopoulos, murdered his 43-year-old wife of Niramon ‘Bae’ Aewkaew in 2019.

Also last month, police nabbed the final suspect in the 2009 murder of a Canadian man in Patong. The man, 34 year old Francis Alex Degioanni, was shot dead at his house on February 19, 2009.

In the ongoing investigation, police found that the final suspect, 39 year old Samran Seemek, was quietly living with a friend in the Hin Lek Fai Sub-district of Hua Hin. Officers arrested him at the house where he was staying.

The suspect, Samran initially denied all the charges against him. He was taken to Patong Police Station for further interrogation and legal proceedings.

Phuket police have been working to crack down on crime recently. Last week, Phuket Governor Narong launched a new initiative called “Phuket Crime-Free.”

The new initiative involves integrating Phuket’s CCTV all into one system. All police stations must have two officers available to monitor the network at all times. The initiative will also involve random drug and criminal inspections.

Will Phuket be able to reduce its violent crime? We’ll see.