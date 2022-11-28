Crime
Man arrested in South Thailand for attempted murder in Phuket
A man has been arrested in South Thailand’s Phatthalung province for attempted murder in Phuket four years ago. The man, 23 year old Thanakorn Phontha, was wanted on arrest warrants issued in January and August 2018.
Officers found Thanakorn in his house on Moo 7 in the Srinakarin district, after finding through an investigation that he had been hiding in Phatthalung province.
The arrest warrant from January 2018 was for charges of attempting to kill others, unauthorised possession of firearms, and carrying firearms in public without permission.
The arrest warrant from August 2018 was for charges of possessing ammunition without permission.
Thanakhorn was brought back to Phuket to face legal action.
This news comes after a few suspects who murdered people in Phuket years ago have been caught. Last month, a Greek national wanted for the murder of a Thai beautician in Phuket was reportedly arrested in Athens. The man, Dimitrios ‘Dim’ Chairopoulos, murdered his 43-year-old wife of Niramon ‘Bae’ Aewkaew in 2019.
Also last month, police nabbed the final suspect in the 2009 murder of a Canadian man in Patong. The man, 34 year old Francis Alex Degioanni, was shot dead at his house on February 19, 2009.
In the ongoing investigation, police found that the final suspect, 39 year old Samran Seemek, was quietly living with a friend in the Hin Lek Fai Sub-district of Hua Hin. Officers arrested him at the house where he was staying.
The suspect, Samran initially denied all the charges against him. He was taken to Patong Police Station for further interrogation and legal proceedings.
Phuket police have been working to crack down on crime recently. Last week, Phuket Governor Narong launched a new initiative called “Phuket Crime-Free.”
The new initiative involves integrating Phuket’s CCTV all into one system. All police stations must have two officers available to monitor the network at all times. The initiative will also involve random drug and criminal inspections.
Will Phuket be able to reduce its violent crime? We’ll see.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Gus, 7, youngest Thai person to reach Everest Base Camp
New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
Man arrested in South Thailand for attempted murder in Phuket
Pattaya motorcycle taxi rider arrested for sexually harassing Thai singer
Boobs ban! Macro-textured implants outlawed in Thailand
Pattaya International Fireworks Festival meets goal of over 100,000 spectators
Bank of Thailand to raise interest rates on Wednesday
Raids on drinking and gambling dens expose Chinese influence
North Korea aims to be world’s top nuclear power after missile test
Naked Thai woman under influence of kratom rescued from Bang Pagong River
How to land an English teaching job in Thailand
Cruise brings 600 tourists to Koh Samui
Bangladeshi-Burmese border conference offers model for Thailand
BKFC Asia 4: The Big Bash announced for December 10
Woody Harrelson recalls tale of drinking cobra blood cocktail in Thai jungle with Michael J Fox
Wife returns lottery winings to cuckold husband but kicks him out of family home
Cannabis fate discussed today by Narcotics Control Board
Farang man brutally assaults Thai girlfriend in Pattaya, Thailand
Thai activists and politician show support for protester blinded by rubber bullet
Chinese woman stabs fellow Chinese woman 27 times in Bangkok, Thailand
Meth addict kills and cooks pet dog that ‘ate his thoughts’ in northeast Thailand
Thai police arrest drug smugglers with 1.6 million meth pills, 1 suspect still on the loose
Police go after transgender sex workers, urge them not to damage Pattaya’s tourism image
Skin disorders commonly found in Thailand
Row erupts over Thailand’s unfair allocation of World Cup games
Two Czech tourists seriously injured in road accident in southern Thailand
Charter flights to Phuket and Pattaya filled with Russian tourists
Iran’s football team declines to sing its own anthem at World Cup
VIDEO: Naked Russian man walks around with erection in Koh Samui
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle5 hours ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Sponsored4 days ago
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
-
Cannabis3 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Crime3 days ago
VIDEO: Naked Russian man walks around with erection in Koh Samui
-
Crime4 days ago
Another Tinder crypto-scammer arrested
-
Chon Buri4 days ago
Man charged with murder of a transwoman found dead in canal
-
Politics5 hours ago
Iranian Kurdish football player arrested after speaking out
-
China4 days ago
China’s Covid numbers hit record high