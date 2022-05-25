Travel
Best Hostels to stay in Bangkok for 2022
Staying at a hostel is definitely a good option for both socialising and your pocketbook. No matter what’s on your itinerary for Bangkok, budget travellers or those who just want to save a bit of money will find the hostel scene is quite impressive. Bangkok offers hip and trendy hostels that are almost like hotels, as the amenities offered take convenience into account.
From Asoke to Ari, exploring Bangkok is easy when you book a hostel that is conveniently located within your chosen interests. Some are popular for their laid back atmosphere, while others cater to a more party-goer environment. But regardless of what you’re looking for, there’s something for everyone.
3 Top Hostels In Bangkok
1. Playground Hostel
Facilities: Non-smoking rooms Free parking Free WiFi 24-hour front desk Bar.
Pricing: 150 baht-300 baht.
Address: 100 Soi Inthara Phithak 1, Thonburi, 10600 Bangkok, Thailand.
Click here to book now on Agoda.
Just a few minutes drive to the famous Wat Arun, the Playground Hostel offers a convenient location to the major temples in which to see. Also, it may just be the most popular hostel in which to party and socialise as it is well-known for a good time. Featuring a bar, free private parking, a shared lounge and a garden, guests have everything they need for a fun stay.
With a friendly staff manning the front desk 24 hours, visitors can take advantage of the currency exchange offered inside the hostel as well as get advice on the best tours and sightseeing. As it is located by some amazing attractions, it’s no wonder the hostel is a hit with tourists.
2. The Yard Hostel
Facilities: Private kitchen, balcony, garden view, inner courtyard view, air conditioning, patio, flat-screen TV, soundproofing, barbecue, terrace and free WiFi.
Pricing: 431 baht-1,569 baht.
Address: 51 Phahonyothin Soi 5, Phahonyothin Rd., Phaya Thai, 10400 Bangkok, Thailand.
Click here to book now on Agoda.
The Yard is located in the modern, hipster area of the Ari neighbourhood where young adults tend to congregate. With a central garden space and on-site bar, guests can socialise and make new friends while checking out the trendy area. Part of its claim to fame is welcoming even Bangkok residents to come and mingle with international tourists, where making local friends is encouraged.
The rooms are made of eco-friendly shipping containers and feature bright and modern decor inside. Guests will feel right at home with the free breakfasts and bicycles, among other welcoming amenities. And, the hostel is just a short stroll to the BTS Skytrain Station Ari, where travelling to another district is definitely recommended. Moreover, the surrounding area features a supermarket and a huge selection of international and local restaurants, including a local Thai market.
3. Diff Hostel
Facilities: Non-smoking rooms, WiFi available in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, terrace, very good breakfast.
Pricing: 825 baht-1,989 baht.
Address: 236/41 Soi Senakit, Phayathai Road, Thung Phayathai, Ratchathewi, Phaya Thai, 10400 Bangkok, Thailand.
Click here to book now on Agoda.
Diff Hostel is located in a convenient area of Bangkok with the famous Jim Thompson house and the Bangkok Art & Culture Centre less than 800 metres away. This is definitely the place to stay if you are interested in a bit of culture and arts. The hostel is a 5-minute walk to the Phayathai BTS Skytrain Station, so exploring other areas of the city is fairly easy.
Guests can take advantage of free toiletries, shared bathrooms, a shared TV, and a kitchen to make them feel right at home. Furthermore, the hostel offers a terrace and breakfast to help guests unwind or start their days. For some serious shopping, MBK and Pantip Plaza are just a 15-minute walk from the premises, where travellers can pick up some awesome souvenirs.
From modern neighbourhoods, such as Ari, to the more backpacker party roads like Khao San, booking a hostel is cheap and easy. The best part is, you won’t be alone as you will surely meet other travellers who can potentially wind up being your new best friends. Thus, guests can enjoy the city at a price that is comfortable for those who are filling their days with sightseeing as hostels offer a welcome respite after a long day.
