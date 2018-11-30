Connect with us

Phuket

Vale Matt Pond

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

Vale Matt Pond

PHOTO: Facebook/Marisa Sirirat Pond

The Thaiger would like to acknowledge the passing of one of Phuket’s finest journalists, Matt Pond.

Matt died peacefully yesterday morning surrounded by members of his family.

Matt had worked with Class Act Media (The Phuket News) for five years and was a tireless contributor to the island’s only weekly newspaper. Apart from general news, Matt was also the paper’s sports editor and an enthusiastic supporter of all island sport, especially football.

Matt was diagnosed with lung cancer only one month ago and was undergoing treatment until a sudden decline in his health.

All members of The Thaiger team would like to extend our deepest condolences to Matt’s family, friends and work peers at Class Act Media.

RIP.

Tim Newton

Vale Matt Pond



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket.

Phuket

Two female foreigners die in high speed road accident in Phuket

The Thaiger

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 30, 2018

By

Two female foreigners die in high speed road accident in Phuket

Two female foreigners, riding a powerful motorbike, have died at the scene of the crashafter colliding with a car in Chalong.

Chalong Police were notified of the incident at 11.30pm on Chao Fa West Road near a local seafood restaurant.

Police and rescue workers arrived to find the car with damage on its front right side.

Chalong Police report that the female car driver was Sudapohn Nontawat. The passenger, Kamontip Jansin, sustained minor injuries.

Nearby police found a damaged motorbike. Bodies of the two female tourists were found at the scene. One of the riders was named by police as Zehre Yalcinkaya. Their bodies were taken to Vachira Hospital.

Witnesses told police that the car was making a U-turn, heading to Phuket Town. The motorbike, allegedly travelling from the direction of the Chalong Temple, collided with the car at high speed.

Police are investigating the incident.

Two female foreigners die in high speed road accident in Phuket

Phuket

Pic of female sunbather on Phuket balcony goes viral in social media

The Thaiger

Published

19 hours ago

on

November 29, 2018

By

Pic of female sunbather on Phuket balcony goes viral in social media

A photo of a female tourist sunbathing in a bikini on a balcony of a condo in Phuket. has gone viral in social media today.

A Facebook user has posted the picture of the woman lying face down at a balcony of a condominium, her feet were dangling off the side of the building. The photographer was worried she was at risk of falling.

The message with the picture read, “Understand that Phuket has nice sun shine which is good for sunbathing. But that condominium might have a swimming pool and sun desks. Should you better sunbath there? ”

The person who made the post stated that while he was driving to work, he saw the woman which he believes is probably a tourist the was sunbathing on a balcony of a room on the fourth floor. So he stopped the car and took the photo.  He posted the pic as he wanted to warn others that it is dangerous to do this.

Pic of female sunbather on Phuket balcony goes viral in social media

Phuket

Netizens disagree with official numbers: The miracle 20% rise in tourist numbers

The Thaiger

Published

19 hours ago

on

November 29, 2018

By

Netizens disagree with official numbers: The miracle 20% rise in tourist numbers

A story from The Thaiger yesterday stirred up a lot of suspicion that the Ministry of Sports and Tourism are being ‘flexible’ with the truth.

The story quoted the Sports and Tourism Minister saying that, since they introduced the visa-on-arrival fee waiver (for 21 countries), the numbers of arrivals has surged 20%. He said in his quotes that the ‘bounce’ came mostly from Chinese and Indian tourists.

You can read the full article HERE.

But some of our readers didn’t go along with the PR spin out of the Minister’s office. Here’s a few of the responses (we’ve corrected a few spelling and grammar errors)…

Totally bulshyt! I am 9 years in Thailand 🇹🇭 I didn’t see so less tourists like this year – GZ

I am not sure how they arrive at these figures, when other areas are reporting downturns (well, the actual Thais on the street and in the shops are). However, even if true, I ask myself what kind of quality tourist are they encouraging to come here and spend (!?!) if the decision to come or not is based on whether they can save 2000 Baht!?!? (That implies to me that they are on a budget big time?) – BC

So free visa on arrival was announced and then like 3 weeks later (before most tourists would have even heard of this let alone booked a trip) the tourist industry is magically saved? It’s interesting to sit here and read these “creative numbers”. As if the people couldn’t see with their own eyes that this wasn’t the truth – NR

What a joke, when I arrived the International Airport was almost empty – WJ

What a load of wallop… everyone in tourism worldwide could wish they could change tourism numbers by reducing a simple fee… common… what a load of wallop – GS

Tourist numbers recovered, all because they got to save 2,000 baht (70 US dollars)? Hmmmkay – YC

And one person shared his experiences in the seaside resort of Khao Lak, 2 hours north of Phuket…

Doesn’t look like from Khao Lak point. It’s actually the worst November ever for tourism businesses. And I hear its the same in Phuket – AK

The Tourism and Sports Ministry and the Tourism Authority of Thailand frequently release figures that sometimes don’t balance with the anecdotal commentary from tour operators or owners of hotels.

