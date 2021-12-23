Connect with us

Bangkok

Dangling wires cause injury in Samut Prakan motorbike crash

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Dangling wires cause a serious motorbike injury. (via Daily News)

Thailand has long been known for its obnoxiously tangled wiring that stretches and sags along and across streets, notable in Bangkok but seen even in small towns around the country. The cables are often in disarray and sometimes even dangling dangerously low to the street causing injuries and death. A recent report in Thai media highlighted one such accident, where a motorbike driver was thrown from their bike and badly injured when it got ensnared in hanging wires.

The driver was on his motorbike on Soi Udomdech in an area of the Muang district of Samut Prakan that locals say they have already complained repeatedly to authorities about but been blown off when they ask for dangerous dangling wires to be repaired. Residents tied a red cloth to the wires to make them more noticeable and even put a flashing light there to grab attention.

But the alert seems to have backfired as it may have distracted the motorbike driver who did not see the wire that looped around his handlebars and yanked his motorbike out from under him, sending the driver flying and tumbling across the pavement.

Videos of the hazardous wire have now gone viral online getting the interest of reporters and adding some clout to the cries of local residents who have called for authorities to act with no result. Now angry locals are daring any government authority or telecom company to come forward and accept responsibility for the tangle of wires and the damage they have caused.

Back in October, Russell Crowe posted a tweet that would massively viral showcasing Bangkok’s infamous tangle electrical, phone, and internet wires, bringing global attention and ridicule as well as condemnation to the mess seen daily all over Thailand. The Metropolitan Electricity Authority defended themselves, saying that the wires in his photo were not theirs, and PM Prayut Chan-o-cha called for the mess to be cleaned. Earlier this month, crews finally cleaned up one often-photographed and viral jumble of cables at Soi Petchaburi 31 in Bang Kapi.

SOURCE: ASEAN Now

For more information on Personal Accident Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)13 mins ago

First Test & Go land entry will remain closed due to Omicron
Philippines40 mins ago

Popular Philippines surf spot devastated by Typhoon Rai
Myanmar1 hour ago

Myanmar ethnic army requests “no-fly zone” near Thai border
Sponsored10 hours ago

What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
advertiseadvertise
Bangkok1 hour ago

Government-hosted New Year’s events in Bangkok cancelled
Thailand1 hour ago

TAT New Year’s Eve countdown event will go on as planned
Bangkok2 hours ago

Dangling wires cause injury in Samut Prakan motorbike crash
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 2,940 new cases; provincial totals
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Escaped Israeli tested positive for Omicron, negative for Covid-19
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Tourism sector push back on Test & Go suspension
Bangkok5 hours ago

DDC approves fourth vaccine dose for medical workers and patients with underlying diseases
Politics5 hours ago

Thai Civilised Party requests committee for legalising prostitution
Thailand5 hours ago

Will legalising prostitution benefit Thailand? | Lawyers, Guns & Money
Crime5 hours ago

Hong Kong officials seize heroin hidden in canned fruits imported from Thailand
Thailand5 hours ago

Test & Go registration suspended – Here’s what we know about entry to Thailand
Thailand5 hours ago

Top 5 places to spend New Year’s Day in Phuket 2022
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending