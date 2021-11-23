Connect with us

Bangkok

Too many wires: Prayut says he wants communication cables underground

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Thailand's chaotic wiring | Stock photo by Ted McGrath for flickr
image
image

Wires throughout Thailand’s urban areas, haphazardly bunched and looped on posts, look like an electrician’s nightmare. Now, according to Thai media, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says he wants that to change and is proposing that the National Telecommunications Commission work with relevant agencies to get communication lines underground.

Thai media points out that during actor Russell Crowe’s highly publicised trip to Thailand to film “Greatest Beer Run Ever” he made a post on Twitter that sparked critical comments from netizens over Thailand’s chaotic wiring.

Crowe had made so many positive Tweets during his trip that he was dubbed by Thai media as the country’s “accidental ambassador.” But in one photo he captioned “Bangkok dreaming” of the sky lined with wires, people shared their own photos of Thailand’s wiring, which were much more cluttered and disorganised.

The post drew so much attention that Thailand’s Metropolitan Electrical Authority checked if the wires were under its jurisdiction and released a statement saying that the wires in Crowe’s photo were communication lines, not electrical. The MEA went on to say that the authority is concerned about safety and asked the public to report if they see power lines that are damaged or not in a safe condition.

 

image

Recent comments:
image
Shark
2021-11-23 18:14
1 minute ago, Bob20 said: CM too, Huay Kaew road was supposed to be first in the digital city project. Announced 3 years ago. Not started yet... analog city anybody?
image
Jason
2021-11-23 18:16
I was wrong...rewiring Thailand? Maybe a decade?? It would take an army of electricians! What was Prayut thinking??
image
Bluesofa
2021-11-23 18:22
5 minutes ago, Shark said: analog city anybody? Best of both worlds:
image
Bob20
2021-11-23 18:32
10 minutes ago, Shark said: analog city anybody? We had this discussion a few weeks ago (many things keep repeating here). They should bury a network of tubes under pavements and roads so they remain accessible and not everything needs…
image
Faraday
2021-11-23 18:59
I would imagine he thinks he can use those submarines to do this.
Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Too many wires: Prayut says he wants communication cables underground
Trending