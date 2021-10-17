MEA says electrical wires seen in Crowe tweet are not theirs

While Russell Crowe’s tweets while filming his new movie in Thailand caused a stir on Thai social media, winning praise from PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and Phuket Sandbox authorities, one group was not nearly as enthused about his posts. The Metropolitan Electric Authority in Bangkok released a statement defending itself after Crowe posted a photo captioned “Bangkok Dreaming” that depicted Thailand’s infamous jumble of sparking electrical wiring.

The post had garnered tons of responses and retweets with the hashtag “Welcome To Bangkok” trending, though many intended the greeting to be backhanded. The picture was used to simultaneously welcome the actor while delivering barbs to the poorly managed electrical grid and infrastructure of Thailand.

The MEA in Bangkok were not amused. They posted a response to the tweet and especially the negative comments by Thai people. In their rebuttal, they claim that the tangle of cables seen in Crowe’s tweet was not under the authority of the MEA.

They say that the wires are, in fact, not even electrical or power cables. They did not clarify what the wires were for or who is responsible for them. The statement vowed that the MEA takes safety very seriously and that any issues or problems with electrical wires or power cables should be handled by promptly contacting the MEA directly.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on