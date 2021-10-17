Connect with us

MEA says electrical wires seen in Crowe tweet are not theirs

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Electrical wires in Russell Crowe's tweet drew a defensive response from the MEA. (via Twitter Russell Crowe)

While Russell Crowe’s tweets while filming his new movie in Thailand caused a stir on Thai social media, winning praise from PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and Phuket Sandbox authorities, one group was not nearly as enthused about his posts. The Metropolitan Electric Authority in Bangkok released a statement defending itself after Crowe posted a photo captioned “Bangkok Dreaming” that depicted Thailand’s infamous jumble of sparking electrical wiring.

The post had garnered tons of responses and retweets with the hashtag “Welcome To Bangkok” trending, though many intended the greeting to be backhanded. The picture was used to simultaneously welcome the actor while delivering barbs to the poorly managed electrical grid and infrastructure of Thailand.

The MEA in Bangkok were not amused. They posted a response to the tweet and especially the negative comments by Thai people. In their rebuttal, they claim that the tangle of cables seen in Crowe’s tweet was not under the authority of the MEA.

They say that the wires are, in fact, not even electrical or power cables. They did not clarify what the wires were for or who is responsible for them. The statement vowed that the MEA takes safety very seriously and that any issues or problems with electrical wires or power cables should be handled by promptly contacting the MEA directly.

MEA says electrical wires seen in Crowe tweet are not theirs | News by Thaiger

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Craig
2021-10-17 15:55
I’m not sure what’s worse- the electrical wire line dance going on or the crusty farangs living here who can barely dance.
image
Soidog
2021-10-17 16:11
1 hour ago, Stardust said: In many streets the poles are falling because of the tons of cables. And if they have to fix cables they just wiring new cables becsuse they doesn't know which cable is wich cable and…
image
Bob20
2021-10-17 16:56
41 minutes ago, Soidog said: That’s a major part of the problem, adding news cables without removing old faulty ones or fixing joints. Much of the telecoms infrastructure (that’s what a majority of these cables are) even in developed countries…
image
Bluesofa
2021-10-17 17:12
9 minutes ago, Bob20 said: Here in CM they announced two years ago that Huay Kaew would be "the" street of the modern new CM with underground cabling. Yet all the new buildings (and there are many) still install everything…
image
Soidog
2021-10-17 17:25
1 minute ago, Bluesofa said: There was something that was a good idea. Decades ago when I worked for British Telecom, they had a free-phone number other utility groups could call if they were planning to dig in the road.…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
