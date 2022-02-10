City Guide: Top 5 co-working spaces for digital nomads in Bangkok 2022

Before the pandemic shook up traditional workplaces worldwide in 2020, co-working spaces were already popular among entrepreneurs and freelancing millennials. Work from home existed, but it wasn’t the trend it is today. In the post-pandemic era, self-titled ‘digital nomads’ are breaking the age-old workplace routines of yesteryear and are working remotely, rather than in typical office spaces for a 9-5 daily grind.

As our follow up to last year’s article, we’ve created an updated list of the Top 5 co-working spaces for independent professionals based in Bangkok for 2022. Sadly, not all of last year’s places have survived the pandemic. So keep reading to find out the best spots and current rates to set up your shared shop in the Big Mango this year.

1. Glowfish

Glowfish was one of the first players on the co-working scene in Bangkok. They have two locations: Asoke and Sathorn. The latter offers a massive 4,000 square metre workplace in a trendy setting, as well as meeting rooms and a dining area.

Their “work, play, grow” concept set the norm for modern offices early on, utilizing a unique design to boost productivity, assist corporate growth and accommodate clients’ lifestyle preferences. The bulk of their customers are increasingly millennials with a modern business mindset.

Pricing: Personal desk costs B12,000/month. The longer the contract, the more benefits yo’ll get. Service offices fit 3-12 desks for costs B18,000/month at Asoke Tower.

Opening hours: Sathorn – 8:30am-5:30pm, 7 days a week; Asoke – 9:30am-5:30pm, Monday to Friday, closed on weekends

Locations: Asoke – 2nd Floor, Asoke Towers (Google Maps); Sathorn – 2nd Floor, Sathorn Thani 2 (Google Maps)

2. JustCo

JustCo is the ideal co-working space in Bangkok, suiting every customer’s wants and needs. They have a modern, bright and colourful design, floor to ceiling windows, and a spacious working space. All of their spaces are chic and stylish, but they also incorporate practicality to promote a creative setting that maximizes comfort and productivity.

Locations: They have branches all over Asia, with four locations in Bangkok: AIA Sathorn Tower, Amarin Tower, Capital Tower All Seasons Place, and Samyan Mitrtown.

Pricing: They have four plans available to choose from. JustDesk Basic (B990/month) provides users monthly access to the shared workspace; JustDesk Unlimited (B5,200/month) gives you unlimited monthly access to the co working space; JustDesk Dedicated (B9,200/month) gives you your own personal desk; and JustStudio (B9,400/month) gives you an exclusive studio space. (Prices vary depending on location.)

Opening hours: 8:30am-6pm, Monday to Friday, closed on weekends

3. The Hive

The Hive has a total of 20 locations in 7 different countries. Bangkok is home to 2 locations: Prakanong and Thonglor. It features conference rooms, mailboxes, and storage facilities in addition to a community space. The wood-dominated loft concept has the usual coffee shop charm, complete with access to an outdoor garden-bar and area lounge seating.

Pricing: There are four membership options. Hot Desk starts at B4,000/month, Dedicated Desk starts at B6,000/month, Private Office starts at B9,000/month. For special rates and virtual offices, you have to contact them directly. Need a desk space just for a day? It’s only B350.

Opening hours: Thonglor – 9am-6pm, Monday-Friday, closed on weekends; Prakanong – 9am-6pm, Monday-Friday, closed on weekends

Address: Piman 49, 46/9 Sukhumvit 49, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok (Google Maps); 5th Floor, Chavanich Building, No 38 Soi Sukhumvit 69, Sukhumvit Road, Prakanong Nua, Wattana, Bangkok (Google Maps)

4. The Great Room

The Great Room was founded in 2016 with the goal of changing the way people work, connect and interact. They are motivated by the need for a more integrated working environment — a place to meet, create and invent, rather than simply get things done individually. Because work is about fresh conversations, relationships, creativity, reflection and repose, in addition to productivity.

The Great Room took inspiration from five-star hotel lobby ambience. The Singaporean company is spread across two levels of Gaysorn Tower and features luxurious decor with marble-clad desks and tan leather seats.

Pricing: Hot Desk starts at B9,900/month with access to all of the locations in Singapore, Hong Kong and Bangkok. Dedicated office for teams of 2 to 20 start at B20,000/month. Need a place to work for one day? Their Day Pass is B990.

Opening hours: 9am-6pm, Monday-Tuesday, Thursday-Friday; closed on Wednesday and weekends

Location: 127 Gaysorn Tower, Ratchadamri Rd, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok (Google Maps)

5. WeWork

Considered Manhattan’s largest co-working space firm and one of the fastest growing worldwide. WeWork is the latest multinational office sharing company to set up a business in Bangkok.

WeWork excels because of its own platform, which provides education, mentorship and, most crucially, connections for startup companies to take off.

Pricing: It varies depending on location. Dedicated Desks start from B5,600/month; Private Offices start from B11,400/month.

Locations: There are four locations in Bangkok: The Parq, T-One Building, Spring Tower and Asia Centre

Opening hours: T-Parq – 9am-6pm, Monday-Saturday; T-One Building, Spring Tower, Asia Centre Building – 9am-6pm, Monday to Friday, closed on weekends

What’s your take?

So there you have it, our Top 5 co-working spaces in 12 places in Bangkok 2022. Have you tried one of these co-working spaces before? What’s been your experience? Let us know your favourite shared working areas in the ThaigerTalk comments.