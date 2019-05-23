WeWork opens up in Bangkok. What is WeWork? | The Thaiger

Bangkok
WeWork opens up in Bangkok. What is WeWork?
“This will pave the way for WeWork’s unique proposition to connect two major groups within the WeWork community: corporations looking to innovate, and start-ups looking to grow and better establish their business.”
WeWork has started operations in Thailand. So what is WeWork?
WeWork – a platform for creators that provides space, community and services to help people build a life, not just a living – announced yesterday that it was officially entering Thailand with the introduction of WeWork Labs in Bangkok’s Asia Centre Building on Sathon Road and T-One Building on Sukhumvit Road.
Fortified by strong demand from enterprises, small and MSMEs (micro, small, and medium entrepreneurs) and start-ups, the American company is making landfall in Sathorn and Thonglor. In Asia Centre, WeWork will occupy five floors, welcoming 1,200 members to its community, while it will occupy seven floors in Thonglor’s T-One accommodating 1,700 members.
“With Thailand embarking on a new phase of economic development, building on its digital transformation goals, WeWork is committed to becoming a partner to help achieve the ‘Thailand 4.0’ vision by acting as a launch pad for the mid market segment,” WeWork’s Southeast Asia managing director Turochas “T” Fuad said.
“As our footprint in Thailand grows, we see a huge potential for serving the demand from the MSMEs to Fortune 500 companies looking to us as a solution for flexible, high-quality spaces, along with accelerating their business in the local ecosystem empowered by a global network.”
“As we are creating a new engine to drive the Thai innovation economy, we see how start-ups in Thailand need the global and Southeast Asian perspectives to attract investments and break into new markets,” said Dr Krithpaka Boonfeung, deputy executive director for the National Innovation Agency’s innovation system.
“With WeWork Labs’ expertise in stimulating the growth of local start-ups and innovation-based businesses, we are confident that closer partnerships will pave the way for strengthening Thailand’s local ecosystem.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Chinese ‘red notice’ fugitive arrested at Suvarnabhumi
A Chinese fugitive wanted on an Interpol red notice has been arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport, acting Immigration Police chief Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang said.
48 year old Lu Dayang was arrested on Sunday while trying to fly to Macao. Sompong said the Chinese Embassy informed his staff that Lu was wanted for allegedly smuggling illegal goods into China.
He said Lu entered Thailand back on May 8 on a 15 day tourist visa. The bureau revoked his visa on May 17 and identified his return flight.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
30,000 baht bill for diarrhoea treatment at private hospital
FILE PHOTO
It’s enough to give you the s**ts!
An unnamed private hospital is being asked to explain how it charged a patient 30,000 baht for the treatment of a simple stomach infection.
A source at the Internal Trade Department says that a review of the medical bill indicates the hospital bill was “unreasonable”.
“The hospital will be asked to explain.”
The complaint filed via the Internal Trade Department’s 1569 hotline. Earlier this year, the Cabinet approved a resolution to control the prices of medical supplies and services amid screams of opposition from indignant private hospitals.
The source of the story says that the private hospital in question would face legal punishment if it is unable to provide a reasonable explanation for the unreasonably high bill.
“From our examination of the bill, it is clear that the hospital has subjected the patient to over-treatment with many items that in fact might not have been necessary,” the source said.
If found guilty of over-charging, the hospital executives could face up to seven years in jail and/or a fine of 140,000 baht.
In January the Internal Trade Department has summoned the management of 70 out of 353 private hospitals for a discussion on why the price of medicines they sell are three to nine times higher than market prices.
New rules are now being drafted requiring private hospitals and medicine providers to declare their selling prices on the Internal Trade Department’s website. The rules are an attempt to reign in the voting of medicine prices where some private hospitals have been accused of charging up to 900% of the actual retail cost for prescriptions.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Police searching for building owner after two die in Bangkok shophouse fire
PHOTO: The Nation
A 67 year old woman and a 60 year old man have been killed after a fire engulfed a five-storey shophouse modified to provide rented rooms in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district early today.
The Samrarnraj police station was alerted at 1.15am of the fire at the shophouse near Chao Phor Sua shrine on Boon Siri road. Five fire engines were dispatched to the scene.
Fire fighters took about 40 minutes to put out the blaze, which started in a second-floor room and spread to the fourth floor. People living in other rooms fled outside with everything they could grab as fire fighters fought the blaze.
After the fire was put out, they found the charred body of 67 year old Rat Noonsup on her bed on the fourth floor. She had been confined to her bed with chronic illnesses. Her nephew, Suksan Seangchan, told police he was sitting and talking to friends on the ground floor outside the building when he heard an explosion. He said he looked up to see fire had broken out and then tried to put it out with neighbours.
He said he then remembered his aunt was in the building so he tried to run up the stairs, but an iron beam fell on him and a fire fighter dragged him out.
Police will investigate the cause of the fire and will summon the 64 year old owner of the modified building for questioning.
At 9am, fire fighters and police checked the scene again and discovered another body, identified as that of a carpenter known only as Tum, who was about 60 years old.
Police say the shophouse was modified to provide 10 rented rooms at a rate of 100 baht a day for vendors in the area. Police are looking for a man, identified as Tong, who was seen drunk and shouting threats that he would set fire to the building.
SOURCE: The Nation
