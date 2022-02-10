Connect with us

Kanchanaburi gunman robs more than 7,000 baht from 7-Eleven

Tara Abhasakun

A gunman in Kanchanaburi robbed over 7,000 baht from a 7-Eleven early this morning. The two store employees who were working at the store when it happened said the gunman looks 30 to 40 years old, and about 170 centimetres tall. They added that he was barefoot, and wore a white and grey shirt with brown trousers. He had a white cloth covering his face.

The robber brought a white plastic bag that he ordered one employee to put the money in. His handgun was inside the bag. She gave him the store’s counter cash, which added up to 7,030 baht. This 7-Eleven is located on Mae Nam Mae Klong Road in the Mueang district. Police are investigating and reviewing security footage of the robbery. The two employees refused to talk to reporters.

Another robbery happened on Tuesday in Saraburi when a man robbed around 210,000 baht from a bank. Local police found the suspect just 24 hours after he robbed the bank, at his house about 10 kilometres from the bank.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

    Tara Abhasakun

    A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets.

