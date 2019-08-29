Connect with us

Bangkok

Central Village developer vows to plough ahead with Suvarnabhumi opening

May Taylor

Published

26 mins ago

on

Central Village developer vows to plough ahead with Suvarnabhumi opening | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Bangkok Post

The developer of the luxury outlet near Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport is vowing to continue with the opening of Central Village as planned.

Airports of Thailand (AoT) is blocking the entrance to the 5-billion-baht development, scheduled to open this Saturday.

Central Pattana Plc (CPN) is petitioning the Administrative Court for an injunction against AoT, with CPN President Preecha Ekkunagul also calling on the police for assistance.

“If the court can’t protect us, we would ask the police to solve the problem. We also have a back-up plan to resolve the issue.”

AoT alleges the development is unlawfully built on AoT land but CPN insists permission was granted by the Department of Highways (DoH), and that Central Village is on land adjacent to the highway, which AoT does not have rights to.

“Highway No.370 is a plot of land assigned by the government to the DoH to build on. It is different to the land plot expropriated to make way for Suvarnabhumi airport, which is under the care of the AoT.”

CPN also says it has received the permits to build within the Air Navigation Safety Zone identified by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), and that its buildings do not violate any rules or height requirements.

It’s understood that CAAT chief Chula Sukmanop has confirmed the development does not violate International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regulations.

But AoT president, Nitinai Sirismatthakarn, refers to an incident that took place at a golf course 4 kilometres from the airport, where laser beams used at an event confused some pilots.

“AoT will ask the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning to probe whether the project violates town plan codes and ask CAAT to recheck whether the project may interfere with aviation safety. Since the project is a large-scale one, its lighting system may affect flight operations.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Related Topics:



Do you need help with your business? Are you searching for a new job? Or an employer looking to hire? Try JobCute today.

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Bangkok

Four dogs rescued in north of Bangkok after being starved for a month

May Taylor

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 29, 2019

By

Four dogs rescued in north of Bangkok after being starved for a month | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Thai PBS World

Thai PBS World reports that four dogs have been rescued from a house in Nonthaburi province, just north of Bangkok, after being found locked in a cage with no access to food or water.

It’s understood that the dogs had been there almost a month. An additional 9 dead dogs were also found at the property, several of which were badly decomposed. It’s believed that the dogs had starved to death.

Officials from the Health and Livestock Development department went to the house with the owner, after neighbours complained of a very strong smell coming from the property.

The owner claims he and his wife had both been in hospital since August 9, following a road accident, and that he had asked a family member to look after the dogs.

The surviving four dogs, who are severely emaciated, were provided with emergency first-aid, before being transported to a vet clinic for ongoing treatment.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Bangkok

Bangkok motorcyclist lucky to be alive after water pipe falls right in his path

May Taylor

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 29, 2019

By

Bangkok motorcyclist lucky to be alive after water pipe falls right in his path | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Thai Residents and Chaimongkol Khantura

A Bangkok motorcyclist is lucky to be alive after a long section of pipe fell from an overpass on Rama 9, directly into his path.

Chaimongkol Khantura was clearly still shaken when he posted about his lucky escape on Facebook.

“Who would have thought? Even in my dream, I’m still shaking. I saw Buddha and my parents’ faces flash before my eyes. After I parked my bike I stood on the road shaking, wondering how I survived.”

The motorcyclist managed to dodge the pipe by swerving and changing lanes, but was fortunate not to have been travelling any faster.

It’s reported the pipe fell as a result of mud trapped inside it, causing it to dislodge from the tollway.  City authorities have now cleaned the pipe and will be checking all others to make sure there isn’t a repeat incident.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Bangkok

Plans to ease Arrivals congestion at Bangkok’s airports

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

23 hours ago

on

August 28, 2019

By

Plans to ease Arrivals congestion at Bangkok’s airports | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Bangkok.com

The government has ordered an increase in the number of check-in counters and officials at Bangkok’s Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi airports from next month.

It’s understood that the move is a result of severe overcrowding, as both airports struggle to cope with the growing number of tourists in need of visas on arrival.

A government spokesperson says the number of counters at Don Mueang will increase to 16, and that both airports will get more manpower.

The spokesperson also says that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered that problem-solving guidelines be clearly explained to all airport staff, so that everyone’s in agreement on procedures.

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required



คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย22 hours ago

คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ญี่ปุ่น รอบชิงชนะเลิศ ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 days ago

ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ญี่ปุ่น รอบชิงชนะเลิศ ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย
ปังมาก “โมเม ธนัชชา” เล่นลีกญี่ปุ่น ทีมบลูแคท | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล6 days ago

ปังมาก “โมเม ธนัชชา” เล่นลีกญี่ปุ่น ทีมบลูแคท
ชาวเน็ตชม วินัยนศ.ญี่ปุ่น ไม่ยอมให้คนไทยขี่จยย.บนฟุตปาธ (คลิป) | The Thaiger
คลิปข่าว1 week ago

ชาวเน็ตชม วินัยนศ.ญี่ปุ่น ไม่ยอมให้คนไทยขี่จยย.บนฟุตปาธ (คลิป)
วินาทีฮือฮาทั้งประชุมสภา รัฐบาลเสียงปริ่มน้ำ แพ้โหวตฝ่ายค้านครั้งแรก [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง3 weeks ago

วินาทีฮือฮาทั้งประชุมสภา รัฐบาลเสียงปริ่มน้ำ แพ้โหวตฝ่ายค้านครั้งแรก [คลิป]
4 โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอล U23 ชายแชมป์เอเชีย ไทยพบซาอุฯ | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 weeks ago

4 โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอล U23 ชายแชมป์เอเชีย ไทยพบซาอุฯ
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ดาราไทย1 month ago

“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 month ago

คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore | The Thaiger
BLACKPINK2 months ago

ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 months ago

ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ | The Thaiger
บันเทิง2 months ago

คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค. | The Thaiger
บันเทิง2 months ago

ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 months ago

ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก

Trending