Central Village developer vows to plough ahead with Suvarnabhumi opening | The Thaiger

Central Village developer vows to plough ahead with Suvarnabhumi opening
PHOTO: Bangkok Post
The developer of the luxury outlet near Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport is vowing to continue with the opening of Central Village as planned.
Airports of Thailand (AoT) is blocking the entrance to the 5-billion-baht development, scheduled to open this Saturday.
Central Pattana Plc (CPN) is petitioning the Administrative Court for an injunction against AoT, with CPN President Preecha Ekkunagul also calling on the police for assistance.
“If the court can’t protect us, we would ask the police to solve the problem. We also have a back-up plan to resolve the issue.”
AoT alleges the development is unlawfully built on AoT land but CPN insists permission was granted by the Department of Highways (DoH), and that Central Village is on land adjacent to the highway, which AoT does not have rights to.
“Highway No.370 is a plot of land assigned by the government to the DoH to build on. It is different to the land plot expropriated to make way for Suvarnabhumi airport, which is under the care of the AoT.”
CPN also says it has received the permits to build within the Air Navigation Safety Zone identified by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), and that its buildings do not violate any rules or height requirements.
It’s understood that CAAT chief Chula Sukmanop has confirmed the development does not violate International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regulations.
But AoT president, Nitinai Sirismatthakarn, refers to an incident that took place at a golf course 4 kilometres from the airport, where laser beams used at an event confused some pilots.
“AoT will ask the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning to probe whether the project violates town plan codes and ask CAAT to recheck whether the project may interfere with aviation safety. Since the project is a large-scale one, its lighting system may affect flight operations.”
Four dogs rescued in north of Bangkok after being starved for a month
PHOTO: Thai PBS World
Thai PBS World reports that four dogs have been rescued from a house in Nonthaburi province, just north of Bangkok, after being found locked in a cage with no access to food or water.
It’s understood that the dogs had been there almost a month. An additional 9 dead dogs were also found at the property, several of which were badly decomposed. It’s believed that the dogs had starved to death.
Officials from the Health and Livestock Development department went to the house with the owner, after neighbours complained of a very strong smell coming from the property.
The owner claims he and his wife had both been in hospital since August 9, following a road accident, and that he had asked a family member to look after the dogs.
The surviving four dogs, who are severely emaciated, were provided with emergency first-aid, before being transported to a vet clinic for ongoing treatment.
Bangkok motorcyclist lucky to be alive after water pipe falls right in his path
PHOTOS: Thai Residents and Chaimongkol Khantura
A Bangkok motorcyclist is lucky to be alive after a long section of pipe fell from an overpass on Rama 9, directly into his path.
Chaimongkol Khantura was clearly still shaken when he posted about his lucky escape on Facebook.
“Who would have thought? Even in my dream, I’m still shaking. I saw Buddha and my parents’ faces flash before my eyes. After I parked my bike I stood on the road shaking, wondering how I survived.”
The motorcyclist managed to dodge the pipe by swerving and changing lanes, but was fortunate not to have been travelling any faster.
It’s reported the pipe fell as a result of mud trapped inside it, causing it to dislodge from the tollway. City authorities have now cleaned the pipe and will be checking all others to make sure there isn’t a repeat incident.
Plans to ease Arrivals congestion at Bangkok’s airports
PHOTO: Bangkok.com
The government has ordered an increase in the number of check-in counters and officials at Bangkok’s Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi airports from next month.
It’s understood that the move is a result of severe overcrowding, as both airports struggle to cope with the growing number of tourists in need of visas on arrival.
A government spokesperson says the number of counters at Don Mueang will increase to 16, and that both airports will get more manpower.
The spokesperson also says that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered that problem-solving guidelines be clearly explained to all airport staff, so that everyone’s in agreement on procedures.
