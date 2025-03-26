CCTV confirms suicide as Thai man falls to death in Bangkok mall

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, March 26, 2025
143 1 minute read
CCTV confirms suicide as Thai man falls to death in Bangkok mall
Photo by Benz Apache - เบ๊น อาปาเช่ via Matichon

A Thai man with a mental health condition yesterday fell to his death from the fourth floor of a shopping mall in the Rama 2 area of Bangkok. CCTV footage confirmed the incident as a suicide.

Several shoppers yesterday, March 25, took to social media to share their distressing experiences of witnessing the fatal fall of a man, believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, at a shopping mall in the Rama 2 area, later identified as Central Rama 2.

The mall’s official Facebook page issued a statement confirming the incident and assured customers that mall staff had provided immediate assistance to the man. However, he sadly succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital.

According to Matichon, the man was identified as 36 year old Thananchai Chankhajohnsook. He fell from the fourth floor of the mall to the ground floor near a clothing shop.

Related Articles

The mall’s medical team administered CPR and quickly set up a white tent around the scene to prevent panic among other shoppers.

Thai man suicide mall Bangkok
Photo via Top News

CCTV footage showed Thananchai running towards the balcony in the middle of the mall before suddenly jumping off. His body struck the escalator handrail on the second floor before hitting the ground.

Thananchai’s mother told the media that her son had been receiving treatment at Samitivej Hospital for an imbalance in neurotransmitter levels. However, he had not taken his medication for a long time, which may have contributed to his tragic decision.

suicide at Bangkok mall
Photo via Top News

There were a few previous reports of suicides at shopping malls in Bangkok. The last widely reported incident occurred in January last year at a shopping mall in the Lak Song area.

Another similar incident was reported in October in the Phahonyothin neighbourhood, and one more took place in the Chatuchak district at the beginning of this month.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Latest Thailand News
East Pattaya mayor resolves year-long streetlight issue Pattaya News

East Pattaya mayor resolves year-long streetlight issue

1 hour ago
Pretty in pink: Bikini-clad woman wreaks havoc at police station Thailand News

Pretty in pink: Bikini-clad woman wreaks havoc at police station

1 hour ago
Thailand offers rewards for reporting e-cigarette sellers and users Thailand News

Thailand offers rewards for reporting e-cigarette sellers and users

1 hour ago
Man shoots thief in Phuket shrimp pond, police investigate Phuket News

Man shoots thief in Phuket shrimp pond, police investigate

1 hour ago
Thailand bans all corporal punishment, a win for children’s rights Thailand News

Thailand bans all corporal punishment, a win for children’s rights

2 hours ago
Thai Sang Thai MPs back Paetongtarn, leader blasts &#8216;cobra MPs&#8217; Politics News

Thai Sang Thai MPs back Paetongtarn, leader blasts ‘cobra MPs’

2 hours ago
CCTV confirms suicide as Thai man falls to death in Bangkok mall Bangkok News

CCTV confirms suicide as Thai man falls to death in Bangkok mall

2 hours ago
Patong police crackdown on drink driving nets multiple arrests Phuket News

Patong police crackdown on drink driving nets multiple arrests

2 hours ago
Fire ravages famous Suphan Buri café, no injuries reported Thailand News

Fire ravages famous Suphan Buri café, no injuries reported

2 hours ago
Mysterious pipe near Pattaya beach sparks pollution concerns Pattaya News

Mysterious pipe near Pattaya beach sparks pollution concerns

2 hours ago
Tragic collision in Ayutthaya leaves three dead on Rojana Road Road deaths

Tragic collision in Ayutthaya leaves three dead on Rojana Road

2 hours ago
Chinese man caught in Bangkok for 50 million baht fraud Bangkok News

Chinese man caught in Bangkok for 50 million baht fraud

2 hours ago
Russian motorcyclist seriously injured after allegedly running red light Pattaya News

Russian motorcyclist seriously injured after allegedly running red light

3 hours ago
Counterfeit Thai coconut drinks deceive Chinese consumers Thailand News

Counterfeit Thai coconut drinks deceive Chinese consumers

3 hours ago
Hazardous dust levels hit 43 Thai provinces in north and northeast Thailand News

Hazardous dust levels hit 43 Thai provinces in north and northeast

3 hours ago
Thai Education Council challenges global ranking, cites flaws Thailand News

Thai Education Council challenges global ranking, cites flaws

3 hours ago
Seeking forgiveness: Thai thief sends apology letter, returns stolen amulet Thailand News

Seeking forgiveness: Thai thief sends apology letter, returns stolen amulet

3 hours ago
Pawsome comeback: Thai woman spends 6m baht to clone pet dog Thailand News

Pawsome comeback: Thai woman spends 6m baht to clone pet dog

3 hours ago
Jomtien Beach altercation: Tourist slaps vendor, chaos ensue (video) Pattaya News

Jomtien Beach altercation: Tourist slaps vendor, chaos ensue (video)

4 hours ago
Fare fight: Ride-hailing drivers trade blows in brawl at Bangkok airport Bangkok News

Fare fight: Ride-hailing drivers trade blows in brawl at Bangkok airport

4 hours ago
Wildfires force indefinite closure of North Thailand park Thailand News

Wildfires force indefinite closure of North Thailand park

4 hours ago
Bun fight: Mother and son escape as car rolls into Bangkok bakery Thailand News

Bun fight: Mother and son escape as car rolls into Bangkok bakery

4 hours ago
Phuket&#8217;s &#8216;Pineapple Eyes&#8217; boosts community security efforts Phuket News

Phuket’s ‘Pineapple Eyes’ boosts community security efforts

4 hours ago
Boy&#8217;s mysterious disappearance in Lop Buri sparks supernatural theories Thailand News

Boy’s mysterious disappearance in Lop Buri sparks supernatural theories

5 hours ago
American throws drunken fit in the middle of a Pattaya road Pattaya News

American throws drunken fit in the middle of a Pattaya road

5 hours ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, March 26, 2025
143 1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Thailand offers rewards for reporting e-cigarette sellers and users

Thailand offers rewards for reporting e-cigarette sellers and users

1 hour ago
Man shoots thief in Phuket shrimp pond, police investigate

Man shoots thief in Phuket shrimp pond, police investigate

1 hour ago
Thailand bans all corporal punishment, a win for children’s rights

Thailand bans all corporal punishment, a win for children’s rights

2 hours ago
Thai Sang Thai MPs back Paetongtarn, leader blasts &#8216;cobra MPs&#8217;

Thai Sang Thai MPs back Paetongtarn, leader blasts ‘cobra MPs’

2 hours ago