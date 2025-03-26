CCTV confirms suicide as Thai man falls to death in Bangkok mall

A Thai man with a mental health condition yesterday fell to his death from the fourth floor of a shopping mall in the Rama 2 area of Bangkok. CCTV footage confirmed the incident as a suicide.

Several shoppers yesterday, March 25, took to social media to share their distressing experiences of witnessing the fatal fall of a man, believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, at a shopping mall in the Rama 2 area, later identified as Central Rama 2.

The mall’s official Facebook page issued a statement confirming the incident and assured customers that mall staff had provided immediate assistance to the man. However, he sadly succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital.

According to Matichon, the man was identified as 36 year old Thananchai Chankhajohnsook. He fell from the fourth floor of the mall to the ground floor near a clothing shop.

The mall’s medical team administered CPR and quickly set up a white tent around the scene to prevent panic among other shoppers.

CCTV footage showed Thananchai running towards the balcony in the middle of the mall before suddenly jumping off. His body struck the escalator handrail on the second floor before hitting the ground.

Thananchai’s mother told the media that her son had been receiving treatment at Samitivej Hospital for an imbalance in neurotransmitter levels. However, he had not taken his medication for a long time, which may have contributed to his tragic decision.

There were a few previous reports of suicides at shopping malls in Bangkok. The last widely reported incident occurred in January last year at a shopping mall in the Lak Song area.

Another similar incident was reported in October in the Phahonyothin neighbourhood, and one more took place in the Chatuchak district at the beginning of this month.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.