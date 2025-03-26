Patong police crackdown on drink driving nets multiple arrests

Patong police crackdown on drink driving nets multiple arrests
A late-night operation in Patong saw local traffic police set up a checkpoint at Laem Phet Monastery, where they tested drivers for alcohol consumption.

The checkpoint, which ran from 12.30am to 2.30am today, March 26, revealed a disturbing number of intoxicated drivers on the road, said Police Colonel Chalermchai Hirasawat, Superintendent of Patong Police Station.

“The results of the checkpoint were concerning.”

Some 45 drivers were tested, with four exceeding the legal alcohol limit. Among them, one driver, surnamed Mourts, was found with a blood alcohol concentration of 66 milligrammes per percent—well over the legal limit.

He was promptly charged with driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicants.

Other drivers with alcohol levels above the legal threshold were found with readings of 23, 32, 44, and 49 milligrammes per percent, highlighting a significant issue with impaired driving in the area.

The checkpoint was carried out under the direction of Pol. Col. Hirasawat and other key officials from Patong Police Station, including Police Lieutenant Colonel Somporn Surin, Deputy Superintendent of Investigation, and Pol. Lt. Col. Chamnan Trapsin, Traffic Control Superintendent.

The operation forms part of an ongoing effort to improve road safety in Patong and deter drunk driving, which remains a serious concern in tourist-heavy areas.

Police are determined to continue their crackdown on impaired drivers to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of locals and visitors, reported The Phuket News.

In similar news, traffic police set up checkpoints outside entertainment venues last month as part of the Breath Before You Drive, Get Home Safely initiative, aiming to encourage tourists to avoid driving under the influence and reduce road accidents.

Key officials, including Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, Police Major General Thawat Wongsanga, and Police Major General Damrongsak Sawang-ngam from the traffic police division, collaborated with the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, the Don’t Drive Drunk Foundation, and Bangkok police.

The campaign featured an alcohol testing checkpoint outside Onyx RCA entertainment venue, followed by public awareness activities to promote road safety inside the venue.

