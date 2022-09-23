BMTA bus driver brawls with motorcycle rider in Bangkok

A bus driver and a motorcycle rider got into a brawl on Phetchaburi Road in Bangkok last week after the former honked his horn at him.

A video of the scrap between the driver from the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) and the motorcycle rider started circulating on Thai social media last Tuesday, September 20.

The video shows a male bus driver in a white BMTA uniform being beaten to the ground by the rider. A female BMTA member of staff is seen tentatively trying to separate the pair but backs off afraid.

The official BMTA Facebook page reported that the incident featured one of their drivers on a number 3 public bus, which services passengers on Phetchaburi 2 Road.

The bus driver made known that the motorcycle rider was riding on the left-hand side of the bus and using his mobile phone while riding. The bus driver was worried about the safety of the rider and the passengers on his bus and decided to honk at the rider.

The rider was angry and tracked the bus until the two vehicles reached Queen Sirikit Park. He punched the bus making the driver get off to check out what happened. The driver was then punched by the rider and they started fighting.

An officer from Bang Sue Police Station acknowledged the issue while the BMTA vowed to investigate the incident and punish the driver according to the company rules.

Charges haven’t yet been issued against the offenders as yet.

According to Section 43(9) of the Land Traffic Act, drivers must not use a mobile phone or any communication devices while vehicles are moving, except for talking on the phone with appropriate devices like headphones, speakers, or wireless Bluetooth earbuds. Any driver who fails to follow the law will face a fine of 400 to 1,000 baht.

SOURCE: Bangkok Mass Transit Authority | Anti-Fake News Center Thailand

