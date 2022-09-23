Connect with us

Bangkok

BMTA bus driver brawls with motorcycle rider in Bangkok

Published

 on 

Photo via Bangkokbusclub.com ชุมชนคนรักรถเมล์﻿

A bus driver and a motorcycle rider got into a brawl on Phetchaburi Road in Bangkok last week after the former honked his horn at him.

A video of the scrap between the driver from the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) and the motorcycle rider started circulating on Thai social media last Tuesday, September 20.

The video shows a male bus driver in a white BMTA uniform being beaten to the ground by the rider. A female BMTA member of staff is seen tentatively trying to separate the pair but backs off afraid.

The official BMTA Facebook page reported that the incident featured one of their drivers on a number 3 public bus, which services passengers on Phetchaburi 2 Road.

The bus driver made known that the motorcycle rider was riding on the left-hand side of the bus and using his mobile phone while riding. The bus driver was worried about the safety of the rider and the passengers on his bus and decided to honk at the rider.

The rider was angry and tracked the bus until the two vehicles reached Queen Sirikit Park. He punched the bus making the driver get off to check out what happened. The driver was then punched by the rider and they started fighting.

An officer from Bang Sue Police Station acknowledged the issue while the BMTA vowed to investigate the incident and punish the driver according to the company rules.

Charges haven’t yet been issued against the offenders as yet.

According to Section 43(9) of the Land Traffic Act, drivers must not use a mobile phone or any communication devices while vehicles are moving, except for talking on the phone with appropriate devices like headphones, speakers, or wireless Bluetooth earbuds. Any driver who fails to follow the law will face a fine of 400 to 1,000 baht.

SOURCE: Bangkok Mass Transit Authority | Anti-Fake News Center Thailand

  • Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Hot News14 mins ago

Former Miss Grand Myanmar denied entry to Thailand, not arrested
Bangkok26 mins ago

BMTA bus driver brawls with motorcycle rider in Bangkok
Hot News55 mins ago

US Navy scammer arrested in Venezuela over scandal in Asia
Sponsored2 hours ago

From regulation to cannabis delivery, here’s what you need to know about cannabis in Thailand
Koh Samui1 hour ago

Fishermen rescued after going missing in stormy seas off Koh Samui
Hot News1 hour ago

At least 31 dead as Iranian security forces crack down on civilians protesting woman’s death
World1 hour ago

Japan to welcome visa-free tourists from October 11
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Meeting today could decide whether to end Emergency Decree
Hot News2 hours ago

More heavy rain to continue today in 62 of Thailand’s provinces
Road deaths2 hours ago

Ambulance runs a red light and kills a motorcyle rider
Tourism2 hours ago

TAT looks to draw more Japanese tourists to Thailand with new campaign
Entertainment2 hours ago

Controversial Britist street artist Banksy in Bangkok
Thailand3 hours ago

No more Covid Tests or vax certificates required to enter Thailand | GMT
Thailand18 hours ago

Burmese beauty queen arrested in Thailand
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Bank of Thailand scrambles to address plummeting Baht
World19 hours ago

North Korea releases statement after being accused of selling Russia weapons
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending