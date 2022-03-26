BMA and CCSA will meet Monday, decide on Songkran water splashing in Bangkok

Thailand’s CCSA and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will meet on Monday to decide (again) if Bangkokians can splash water during Songkran. This news comes after officials announced last week that Songkran will be dry, for both alcohol and water splashing, for the third year in a row. That week, Thai officials said only traditional Songkran activities would be allowed.

This included going to temples, praying, and pouring water on Buddhist statues as well as pouring water on each other and on the hands of elderly people as a blessing. The CCSA, however, encouraged festival observers to practice traditional activities without water, such as bowing to elders at a distance of at least 1 metre, instead of pouring water on their hands as a sign of respect and blessing.

Business owners in Khao San Road and Silom Road were not thrilled at this news. Representatives of the Khaosan Road Business Association and street business operators filed a petition to the CCSA. The petition urged authorities to relax their Covid-19 restrictions during Songkran.

The petition called on authorities to allow water splashing around walking street areas and entertainment districts. The Pattaya News noted that if the BMA gives permission with rules and guidelines, Pattaya, Phuket, and Chiang Mai could likely request the same variation to rules

The BMA and CCSA will announce their decision after the meeting on Monday.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News