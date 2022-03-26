Connect with us

British and Thai armies train in jungle together

Tara Abhasakun

Thai Army

The UK announced in a press release yesterday that 120 of its military’s Grenadier Guards are training in the jungle with Thailand’s army. UK Defence Minister Baroness visited Thailand this week and met with Thailand’s deputy defence minister. The baroness signed the first Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries, to continue building defence cooperation between the countries’ militaries.

The two armies trained in jungle warfare tactics together, and exchanged skills and experience, mainly navigation and survival tactic. They also practiced Muay Thai. The UK stated that the new MoU will strengthen its relationship with Thailand. It said there will be chances for more joint training, as well as “regular bilateral talks”.

The training is part of a UK government document written in 2021, which outlines the importance of the Indo-Pacific for the UK’s security interests. The document emphasises the need to improve the Armed Forces’ ability to operate in harsh environment around the world. Baroness Goldie further discussed the need for more UK-Thailand joint training. She said the environment the troops trained in this week will benefit them.

“…building their skills and capabilities in a harsh jungle environment”.

Another UK military official said the training was a good opportunity for the UK military to learn about Asian culture.

The joint training is being called Exercise PANTHER GOLD 21. The location of the jungle where the troops trained was not mentioned.

SOURCE: UK Government

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Grumpish
    2022-03-26 16:35
    Some of the British jungle warfare tactics in 1950's Malaysia were more than a little dubious by todays standards - like "inviting" the village headmen along as observers on patrols - but they worked.
    image
    AlecT
    2022-03-26 17:43
    The UK should have trained with the Burmese army instead. They are really good at jungle warfare - and they have lots more actual combat experience! If the The UK Ministry of Defence can cooperate with the Thai junta, then…
    image
    Bluesofa
    2022-03-26 18:01
    2 hours ago, Rookiescot said: A fine looking woman? That face could win a war without a shot being fired as the enemy ponder "If the women look like that how bad are the men"? Would not fancy humping full…
    image
    Rookiescot
    2022-03-26 19:14
    2 hours ago, Grumpish said: Some of the British jungle warfare tactics in 1950's Malaysia were more than a little dubious by todays standards - like "inviting" the village headmen along as observers on patrols - but they worked. They…
    image
    Rookiescot
    2022-03-26 19:15
    1 hour ago, Bluesofa said: Surely it's Danny La Rue's son? Never mind 'humping full CEFO', humping that would be regarded as over and beyond the call of duty. Danny La Rue had a son?
    Tara Abhasakun

    A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

      Trending